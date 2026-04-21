RtkProvider
A foundational widget that initializes and provides the RealtimeKit environment for a Flutter application.
RtkProvider acts as a context wrapper that sets up design tokens, client configurations, and UI Kit information required by RealtimeKit components.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
child
Widget
|✅
|-
|The widget below this widget in the tree
meeting
RealtimekitClient
|✅
|-
|Meeting client instance
uiKitInfo
RealtimeKitUIInfo
|✅
|-
|UI Kit configuration info including design tokens and UI settings
observers
List<ProviderObserver>?
|❌
null
|Riverpod provider observers for debugging