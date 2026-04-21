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RtkProvider

A foundational widget that initializes and provides the RealtimeKit environment for a Flutter application. RtkProvider acts as a context wrapper that sets up design tokens, client configurations, and UI Kit information required by RealtimeKit components.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childWidget-The widget below this widget in the tree
meetingRealtimekitClient-Meeting client instance
uiKitInfoRealtimeKitUIInfo-UI Kit configuration info including design tokens and UI settings
observersList<ProviderObserver>?nullRiverpod provider observers for debugging

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkProvider(
  meeting: yourMeetingInstance,
  uiKitInfo: yourUiKitInfo,
  child: MaterialApp(
    home: YourAppHome(),
  ),
)

With Properties

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


class MyApp extends StatelessWidget {
  @override
  Widget build(BuildContext context) {
    return RtkProvider(
      meeting: RealtimekitClient(
        // Client configuration
      ),
      uiKitInfo: RealtimeKitUIInfo(
        // UI Kit information and design tokens
      ),
      observers: [MyProviderObserver()],
      child: MaterialApp(
        home: HomeScreen(),
      ),
    );
  }
}