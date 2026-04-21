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RtkUIProvider

Context provider component that wraps the meeting UI. Provides SafeAreaView, state management, and back button handling. Must wrap all Rtk UI components.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Child components to wrap

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import {
  RtkUIProvider,
  RtkMeeting,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function App() {
  return (
    <RtkUIProvider>
      <RtkMeeting meeting={meeting} />
    </RtkUIProvider>
  );
}

With Properties

import {
  RtkUIProvider,
  RtkGrid,
  RtkControlbar,
  RtkHeader,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function App() {
  return (
    <RtkUIProvider>
      <RtkHeader meeting={meeting} />
      <RtkGrid meeting={meeting} />
      <RtkControlbar meeting={meeting} />
    </RtkUIProvider>
  );
}