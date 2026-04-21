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RtkMenuList

A horizontal list container for menu items.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Menu list content

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import {
  RtkMenuList,
  RtkMenuItem,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMenuList>
      <RtkMenuItem onClick={() => {}}>
        <Text>Item 1</Text>
      </RtkMenuItem>
      <RtkMenuItem onClick={() => {}}>
        <Text>Item 2</Text>
      </RtkMenuItem>
    </RtkMenuList>
  );
}