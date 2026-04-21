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RtkMeetingTitle

Displays the meeting title from meeting metadata.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkMeetingTitle } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkMeetingTitle meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkMeetingTitle } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkMeetingTitle meeting={meeting} />;
}