End a session
To end the current session for all participants, remove all participants using
kickAll(). This stops any ongoing recording for that session and sets the session status to
ENDED.
Ending a session is different from leaving a meeting. Leaving disconnects only the current participant. The session remains active if other participants are still present.
- Ensure your participant's preset has the Kick Participants (
kick_participant) host permission enabled.
-
Check that the local participant has permission to remove participants.
-
End the session by removing all participants.
If the participant does not have the required permission,
kickAll()throws a ClientError with error code
1201.
-
Listen for the session end event.
When the session ends, all participants leave the session. The SDK emits a
roomLeftevent with
stateset to
ended.
You can also end a session from your backend by removing all participants using the Kick all participants API.
Use the Kick all participants API method to remove all participants from an active session for a meeting.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Realtime Admin
Realtime
Register a webhook that subscribes to
meeting.ended. RealtimeKit sends this event when the session ends.
You can use it to trigger backend workflows, such as sending a notification, generating a report, or updating session records in your database.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Realtime Admin
Realtime
Ending a session does not disable the meeting. Participants can join the meeting again and start a new session.
To prevent participants from joining again and starting a new session, set the meeting status to
INACTIVE using the Update a meeting API.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Realtime Admin
Realtime
- Review how presets control permissions in Preset.
- Review the possible values of the local participant room state in Local Participant.
