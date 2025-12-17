 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

End a session

To end the current session for all participants, remove all participants using kickAll(). This stops any ongoing recording for that session and sets the session status to ENDED.

Ending a session is different from leaving a meeting. Leaving disconnects only the current participant. The session remains active if other participants are still present.

Prerequisites

  • Ensure your participant's preset has the Kick Participants (kick_participant) host permission enabled.

Steps

  1. Check that the local participant has permission to remove participants.

    TypeScript
    const canEndSession = meeting.self.permissions.kickParticipant === true;
    

    if (!canEndSession) {
      // Disable the "End meeting/session" control in your UI.
      // You can also show a message to explain why the action is not available.
    }

  2. End the session by removing all participants.

    If the participant does not have the required permission, kickAll() throws a ClientError with error code 1201.

    TypeScript
    try {
      await meeting.participants.kickAll();
    } catch (err) {
      if (err?.code === 1201) {
        // The participant does not have permission to end the session.
        // Update your UI to indicate that the action is not allowed.
        return;
      }
      throw err;
    }

  3. Listen for the session end event.

    When the session ends, all participants leave the session. The SDK emits a roomLeft event with state set to ended.

    TypeScript
    meeting.self.on("roomLeft", ({ state }) => {
      if (state === "ended") {
        // Update your UI to show that the meeting session has ended.
      }
    });

You can also end a session from your backend by removing all participants using the Kick all participants API.

End a session from your backend

Remove all participants with the API

Use the Kick all participants API method to remove all participants from an active session for a meeting.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Realtime Admin
  • Realtime
Kick all participants
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/realtime/kit/$APP_ID/meetings/$MEETING_ID/active-session/kick-all" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Listen for session end events with webhooks

Register a webhook that subscribes to meeting.ended. RealtimeKit sends this event when the session ends. You can use it to trigger backend workflows, such as sending a notification, generating a report, or updating session records in your database.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Realtime Admin
  • Realtime
Add a webhook
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/realtime/kit/$APP_ID/webhooks" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "name": "Session ended webhook",
    "url": "<YOUR_WEBHOOK_URL>",
    "events": [
        "meeting.ended"
    ]
  }'

Disable a meeting

Ending a session does not disable the meeting. Participants can join the meeting again and start a new session. To prevent participants from joining again and starting a new session, set the meeting status to INACTIVE using the Update a meeting API.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Realtime Admin
  • Realtime
Update a meeting
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/realtime/kit/$APP_ID/meetings/$MEETING_ID" \
  --request PATCH \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "status": "INACTIVE"
  }'

Next steps

  • Review how presets control permissions in Preset.
  • Review the possible values of the local participant room state in Local Participant.