End a session

To end the current session for all participants, remove all participants using kickAll() . This stops any ongoing recording for that session and sets the session status to ENDED .

Ending a session is different from leaving a meeting. Leaving disconnects only the current participant. The session remains active if other participants are still present.

Prerequisites

Ensure your participant's preset has the Kick Participants ( kick_participant ) host permission enabled.

Steps

Web Mobile React Web Components Angular

Check that the local participant has permission to remove participants. TypeScript const canEndSession = meeting . self . permissions . kickParticipant === true ; if ( ! canEndSession ) { // Disable the "End meeting/session" control in your UI. // You can also show a message to explain why the action is not available. } TypeScript const canEndSession = meeting . self . permissions . kickParticipant === true ; if ( ! canEndSession ) { // Disable the "End meeting/session" control in your UI. // You can also show a message to explain why the action is not available. } TypeScript const canEndSession = meeting . self . permissions . kickParticipant === true ; if ( ! canEndSession ) { // Disable the "End meeting/session" control in your UI. // You can also show a message to explain why the action is not available. } End the session by removing all participants. If the participant does not have the required permission, kickAll() throws a ClientError with error code 1201 . TypeScript try { await meeting . participants . kickAll () ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err ?. code === 1201 ) { // The participant does not have permission to end the session. // Update your UI to indicate that the action is not allowed. return ; } throw err ; } If the participant does not have the required permission, kickAll() throws a ClientError with error code 1201 . TypeScript try { await meeting . participants . kickAll () ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err ?. code === 1201 ) { // The participant does not have permission to end the session. // Update your UI to indicate that the action is not allowed. return ; } throw err ; } If the participant does not have the required permission, kickAll() throws a ClientError with error code 1201 . TypeScript try { await meeting . participants . kickAll () ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err ?. code === 1201 ) { // The participant does not have permission to end the session. // Update your UI to indicate that the action is not allowed. return ; } throw err ; } Listen for the session end event. When the session ends, all participants leave the session. The SDK emits a roomLeft event with state set to ended . TypeScript meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , ({ state }) => { if ( state === "ended" ) { // Update your UI to show that the meeting session has ended. } } ) ; When the session ends, all participants leave the session. The SDK emits a roomLeft event with state set to ended . TypeScript meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , ({ state }) => { if ( state === "ended" ) { // Update your UI to show that the meeting session has ended. } } ) ; When the session ends, all participants leave the session. The SDK emits a roomLeft event with state set to ended . TypeScript meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , ({ state }) => { if ( state === "ended" ) { // Update your UI to show that the meeting session has ended. } } ) ;

You can also end a session from your backend by removing all participants using the Kick all participants API.

End a session from your backend

Remove all participants with the API

Use the Kick all participants API method to remove all participants from an active session for a meeting.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Realtime Admin

Realtime

Kick all participants curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /meetings/ $MEETING_ID /active-session/kick-all" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Listen for session end events with webhooks

Register a webhook that subscribes to meeting.ended . RealtimeKit sends this event when the session ends. You can use it to trigger backend workflows, such as sending a notification, generating a report, or updating session records in your database.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Realtime Admin

Realtime

Add a webhook curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /webhooks" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Session ended webhook", "url": "<YOUR_WEBHOOK_URL>", "events": [ "meeting.ended" ] }'

Disable a meeting

Ending a session does not disable the meeting. Participants can join the meeting again and start a new session. To prevent participants from joining again and starting a new session, set the meeting status to INACTIVE using the Update a meeting API.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Realtime Admin

Realtime

Update a meeting curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /realtime/kit/ $APP_ID /meetings/ $MEETING_ID " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "status": "INACTIVE" }'

Next steps