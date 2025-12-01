Meeting Object Explained

The meeting object is the core interface for interacting with a RealtimeKit session. It provides access to participants, local user controls, chat, polls, plugins, and more. This object is returned when you initialize the SDK.

Prerequisites This page assumes you've already initialized the SDK as described in the Initialize SDK guide.

The meeting object structure is identical across all web frameworks (React, Angular, Web Components). The only difference is how you access it - React SDK provides a custom hook useRealtimeKitMeeting for convenience.

This guide covers the core namespaces on the meeting object along with the most commonly used properties, methods, and events. Individual namespace references have been linked for more details.

Meeting Object Structure

The meeting object contains several namespaces that organize different aspects of the meeting:

The self namespace represents the local user (you) in the meeting. It provides properties and methods to control your own audio, video, and screen sharing.

Key Properties:

JavaScript // Participant identifiers meeting . self . id ; // Peer ID (unique per session) meeting . self . userId ; // Participant ID (persistent across sessions) meeting . self . name ; // Participant display name // Media state meeting . self . audioEnabled ; // Boolean: Is audio enabled? meeting . self . videoEnabled ; // Boolean: Is video enabled? meeting . self . screenShareEnabled ; // Boolean: Is screen share active? // Media tracks meeting . self . audioTrack ; // Audio MediaStreamTrack, if audio is enabled meeting . self . videoTrack ; // Video MediaStreamTrack, if video is enabled meeting . self . screenShareTracks ; // Structure: { audio: MediaStreamTrack, video: MediaStreamTrack }, if screen share is enabled // Room state meeting . self . roomJoined ; // Boolean: Has joined the meeting? meeting . self . roomState ; // Current room state

Common Methods:

JavaScript // Media controls await meeting . self . enableAudio () ; // Emits a `audioUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful. await meeting . self . disableAudio () ; // Emits a `audioUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful. await meeting . self . enableVideo () ; // Emits a `videoUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful. await meeting . self . disableVideo () ; // Emits a `videoUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful. await meeting . self . enableScreenShare () ; // Emits a `screenShareUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful. await meeting . self . disableScreenShare () ; // Emits a `screenShareUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful. // Update Name await meeting . self . setName ( "New Name" ) ; // setName works only works before joining the meeting // List Devices await meeting . self . getAllDevices () ; // Returns all available devices await meeting . self . getAudioDevices () ; // Returns all available audio devices await meeting . self . getVideoDevices () ; // Returns all available video devices await meeting . self . getSpeakerDevices () ; // Returns all available speaker devices await meeting . self . getCurrentDevices () ; // {audio: MediaDevice, video: MediaDevice, speaker: MediaDevice} Returns the current device configuration // Change a device await meeting . self . setDevice (( await meeting . self . getAllDevices ())[ 0 ]) ;

The participants namespace contains maps of all remote participants in the meeting, organized by their state.

Note meeting.participants only contains remote participants. It does not include the local participant. Local participant is available in meeting.self .

Participant Maps:

JavaScript // All participants who have joined meeting . participants . joined ; // Map of joined participants meeting . participants . joined . toArray () ; // Array of joined participants // Participants with active media meeting . participants . active ; // Map of participants with active audio/video meeting . participants . active . toArray () ; // Array of participants with active audio/video // Participants in waiting room meeting . participants . waitlisted ; // Map of waitlisted participants meeting . participants . waitlisted . toArray () ; // Array of waitlisted participants // Pinned participants meeting . participants . pinned ; // Map of pinned participants meeting . participants . pinned . toArray () ; // Array of pinned participants

Accessing Participant Data:

JavaScript // Get all joined participants as an array const joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . joined . toArray () ; // Access first participant's IDs const firstParticipant = joinedParticipants [ 0 ] ; console . log ( "First Participant Peer ID:" , firstParticipant ?. id ) ; // Peer ID (unique per session) console . log ( "First Participant User ID:" , firstParticipant ?. userId ) ; // Participant ID (persistent) console . log ( "First Participant Name:" , firstParticipant ?. name ) ; // Display name console . log ( "First Participant Audio Enabled:" , firstParticipant ?. audioEnabled ) ; // Audio state console . log ( "First Participant Video Enabled:" , firstParticipant ?. videoEnabled ) ; // Video state console . log ( "First Participant Screen Share Enabled:" , firstParticipant ?. screenShareEnabled , ) ; // Screen share state console . log ( "First Participant Audio Track:" , firstParticipant ?. audioTrack ) ; // Audio MediaStreamTrack console . log ( "First Participant Video Track:" , firstParticipant ?. videoTrack ) ; // Video MediaStreamTrack console . log ( "First Participant Screen Share Track:" , firstParticipant ?. screenShareTracks , ) ; // Screen share MediaStreamTrack // Access participant by peer ID const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( "peer-id" ) ; // Get count of joined participants const count = meeting . participants . joined . size () ;

Participant Properties:

Each participant object has similar properties to meeting.self :

JavaScript participant . id ; // Peer ID participant . userId ; // Participant ID participant . name ; // Display name participant . audioEnabled ; // Audio state participant . videoEnabled ; // Video state participant . screenShareEnabled ; // Screen share state participant . audioTrack ; // Audio MediaStreamTrack participant . videoTrack ; // Video MediaStreamTrack participant . screenShareTrack ; // Screen share MediaStreamTrack

The meta namespace contains information about the meeting room itself.

JavaScript meeting . meta . meetingId ; // Meeting identifier meeting . meta . meetingTitle ; // Meeting Title meeting . meta . meetingStartedTimestamp ; // Meeting start time

The chat namespace manages text messages, images, and files shared in the meeting.

JavaScript // Get all chat messages const messages = meeting . chat . messages ; // Send a text message await meeting . chat . sendTextMessage ( "Hello everyone!" ) ; // Send an image await meeting . chat . sendImageMessage ( imageFile ) ; // Listen to chat messages console . log ( "First message:" , meeting . chat . messages [ 0 ]) ; meeting . chat . on ( "chatUpdate" , ({ message , messages }) => { console . log ( `Received message ${ message } ` ) ; console . log ( `All messages in chat: ${ messages . join ( ", " ) } ` ) ; } ) ;

The polls namespace manages polls in the meeting.

JavaScript // Get all polls const polls = meeting . polls . items ; // Create a poll await meeting . polls . create ( "What time works best?" , //question [ "9 AM" , "2 PM" , "5 PM" ] , // options false , // anonymous false , // hideVotes ) ; // Vote on a poll await meeting . polls . vote ( pollId , optionIndex ) ; // Retrieve pollId from meeting.polls.items

The plugins namespace manages meeting plugins (collaborative apps).

JavaScript // Get all available plugins const plugins = meeting . plugins . all ; // Activate a plugin await meeting . plugins . activate ( pluginId ) ; // Deactivate a plugin await meeting . plugins . deactivate () ;

meeting.ai - AI Features

The ai namespace provides access to AI-powered features like live transcription.

JavaScript // Access live transcriptions meeting . ai . transcripts ; // Shows only when transcription is enabled in Preset

Methods

Join the meeting room. Emits a roomJoined event on meeting.self when successful.

JavaScript await meeting . join () ;

Leave the meeting room.

JavaScript await meeting . leave () ;

Events

The meeting object and its namespaces emit events that you can listen to:

JavaScript // Participant joined meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( ` ${ participant . name } joined` ) ; } ) ; // Participant left meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( ` ${ participant . name } left` ) ; } ) ; // Room joined meeting . self . on ( "roomJoined" , () => { console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; } ) ; // Media updates meeting . self . on ( "audioUpdate" , ({ audioEnabled , audioTrack }) => { console . log ( "Audio state:" , audioEnabled ) ; } ) ; meeting . self . on ( "videoUpdate" , ({ videoEnabled , videoTrack }) => { console . log ( "Video state:" , videoEnabled ) ; } ) ; meeting . self . on ( "screenShareUpdate" , ({ screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks }) => { console . log ( "Screen share state:" , screenShareEnabled ) ; }, ) ; // Device updates meeting . self . on ( "deviceUpdate" , ({ device }) => { console . log ( "Device state:" , device ) ; // Triggers when device is changed } ) ; meeting . self . on ( "deviceListUpdate" , ({ added , removed , devices }) => { console . log ( "Device list:" , devices ) ; // Triggers when device list is updated } ) ;

Understanding IDs

RealtimeKit uses two types of identifiers:

Peer ID ( id ) : Unique identifier for each connection to a meeting. Changes every time a participant joins a new session. This is stored in meeting.self.id or participant.id .

: Unique identifier for each connection to a meeting. Changes every time a participant joins a new session. This is stored in or . Participant ID ( userId ): Persistent identifier for a participant across multiple sessions. This is stored in meeting.self.userId or participant.userId .

Use userId when you need to track the same user across different sessions or reconnections. Use id (peer ID) when working with the current session's connections.

Best Practices

Listen to events instead of polling for changes - the meeting object emits events when state changes occur

instead of polling for changes - the meeting object emits events when state changes occur Use toArray() to convert participant maps to arrays when you need to iterate over them

to convert participant maps to arrays when you need to iterate over them Check roomJoined before accessing certain properties or calling methods that require an active session

Next Steps

Now that you understand the meeting object structure, you can use it to build custom meeting experiences. The UI Kit components internally use this same meeting object to provide ready-to-use interfaces. In the next guide, we'll show you how to combine UI Kit components with direct meeting object access to create your own custom UI.