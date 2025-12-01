 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Meeting Object Explained

The meeting object is the core interface for interacting with a RealtimeKit session. It provides access to participants, local user controls, chat, polls, plugins, and more. This object is returned when you initialize the SDK.

The meeting object structure is identical across all web frameworks (React, Angular, Web Components). The only difference is how you access it - React SDK provides a custom hook useRealtimeKitMeeting for convenience.

This guide covers the core namespaces on the meeting object along with the most commonly used properties, methods, and events. Individual namespace references have been linked for more details.

Meeting Object Structure

The meeting object contains several namespaces that organize different aspects of the meeting:

meeting.self - Local Participant

The self namespace represents the local user (you) in the meeting. It provides properties and methods to control your own audio, video, and screen sharing.

Key Properties:

JavaScript
// Participant identifiers
meeting.self.id; // Peer ID (unique per session)
meeting.self.userId; // Participant ID (persistent across sessions)
meeting.self.name; // Participant display name


// Media state
meeting.self.audioEnabled; // Boolean: Is audio enabled?
meeting.self.videoEnabled; // Boolean: Is video enabled?
meeting.self.screenShareEnabled; // Boolean: Is screen share active?


// Media tracks
meeting.self.audioTrack; // Audio MediaStreamTrack, if audio is enabled
meeting.self.videoTrack; // Video MediaStreamTrack, if video is enabled
meeting.self.screenShareTracks; // Structure: { audio: MediaStreamTrack, video: MediaStreamTrack }, if screen share is enabled


// Room state
meeting.self.roomJoined; // Boolean: Has joined the meeting?
meeting.self.roomState; // Current room state

Common Methods:

JavaScript
// Media controls
await meeting.self.enableAudio(); // Emits a `audioUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful.
await meeting.self.disableAudio(); // Emits a `audioUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful.
await meeting.self.enableVideo(); // Emits a `videoUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful.
await meeting.self.disableVideo(); // Emits a `videoUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful.
await meeting.self.enableScreenShare(); // Emits a `screenShareUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful.
await meeting.self.disableScreenShare(); // Emits a `screenShareUpdate` event on `meeting.self` when successful.


// Update Name
await meeting.self.setName("New Name"); // setName works only works before joining the meeting


// List Devices
await meeting.self.getAllDevices(); // Returns all available devices
await meeting.self.getAudioDevices(); // Returns all available audio devices
await meeting.self.getVideoDevices(); // Returns all available video devices
await meeting.self.getSpeakerDevices(); // Returns all available speaker devices
await meeting.self.getCurrentDevices(); // {audio: MediaDevice, video: MediaDevice, speaker: MediaDevice} Returns the current device configuration


// Change a device
await meeting.self.setDevice((await meeting.self.getAllDevices())[0]);

meeting.participants - All Remote Participants

The participants namespace contains maps of all remote participants in the meeting, organized by their state.

Participant Maps:

JavaScript
// All participants who have joined
meeting.participants.joined; // Map of joined participants
meeting.participants.joined.toArray(); // Array of joined participants


// Participants with active media
meeting.participants.active; // Map of participants with active audio/video
meeting.participants.active.toArray(); // Array of participants with active audio/video


// Participants in waiting room
meeting.participants.waitlisted; // Map of waitlisted participants
meeting.participants.waitlisted.toArray(); // Array of waitlisted participants


// Pinned participants
meeting.participants.pinned; // Map of pinned participants
meeting.participants.pinned.toArray(); // Array of pinned participants

Accessing Participant Data:

JavaScript
// Get all joined participants as an array
const joinedParticipants = meeting.participants.joined.toArray();


// Access first participant's IDs
const firstParticipant = joinedParticipants[0];
console.log("First Participant Peer ID:", firstParticipant?.id); // Peer ID (unique per session)
console.log("First Participant User ID:", firstParticipant?.userId); // Participant ID (persistent)
console.log("First Participant Name:", firstParticipant?.name); // Display name
console.log("First Participant Audio Enabled:", firstParticipant?.audioEnabled); // Audio state
console.log("First Participant Video Enabled:", firstParticipant?.videoEnabled); // Video state
console.log(
  "First Participant Screen Share Enabled:",
  firstParticipant?.screenShareEnabled,
); // Screen share state
console.log("First Participant Audio Track:", firstParticipant?.audioTrack); // Audio MediaStreamTrack
console.log("First Participant Video Track:", firstParticipant?.videoTrack); // Video MediaStreamTrack
console.log(
  "First Participant Screen Share Track:",
  firstParticipant?.screenShareTracks,
); // Screen share MediaStreamTrack


// Access participant by peer ID
const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get("peer-id");


// Get count of joined participants
const count = meeting.participants.joined.size();

Participant Properties:

Each participant object has similar properties to meeting.self:

JavaScript
participant.id; // Peer ID
participant.userId; // Participant ID
participant.name; // Display name
participant.audioEnabled; // Audio state
participant.videoEnabled; // Video state
participant.screenShareEnabled; // Screen share state
participant.audioTrack; // Audio MediaStreamTrack
participant.videoTrack; // Video MediaStreamTrack
participant.screenShareTrack; // Screen share MediaStreamTrack

meeting.meta - Meeting Metadata

The meta namespace contains information about the meeting room itself.

JavaScript
meeting.meta.meetingId; // Meeting identifier
meeting.meta.meetingTitle; // Meeting Title
meeting.meta.meetingStartedTimestamp; // Meeting start time

meeting.chat - Chat Messages

The chat namespace manages text messages, images, and files shared in the meeting.

JavaScript
// Get all chat messages
const messages = meeting.chat.messages;


// Send a text message
await meeting.chat.sendTextMessage("Hello everyone!");


// Send an image
await meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(imageFile);


// Listen to chat messages
console.log("First message:", meeting.chat.messages[0]);


meeting.chat.on("chatUpdate", ({ message, messages }) => {
  console.log(`Received message ${message}`);
  console.log(`All messages in chat: ${messages.join(", ")}`);
});

meeting.polls - Polls

The polls namespace manages polls in the meeting.

JavaScript
// Get all polls
const polls = meeting.polls.items;


// Create a poll
await meeting.polls.create(
  "What time works best?", //question
  ["9 AM", "2 PM", "5 PM"], // options
  false, // anonymous
  false, // hideVotes
);


// Vote on a poll
await meeting.polls.vote(pollId, optionIndex); // Retrieve pollId from meeting.polls.items

meeting.plugins - Plugins

The plugins namespace manages meeting plugins (collaborative apps).

JavaScript
// Get all available plugins
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all;


// Activate a plugin
await meeting.plugins.activate(pluginId);


// Deactivate a plugin
await meeting.plugins.deactivate();

meeting.ai - AI Features

The ai namespace provides access to AI-powered features like live transcription.

JavaScript
// Access live transcriptions
meeting.ai.transcripts; // Shows only when transcription is enabled in Preset

Methods

meeting.join()

Join the meeting room. Emits a roomJoined event on meeting.self when successful.

JavaScript
await meeting.join();

meeting.leave()

Leave the meeting room.

JavaScript
await meeting.leave();

Events

The meeting object and its namespaces emit events that you can listen to:

JavaScript
// Participant joined
meeting.participants.joined.on("participantJoined", (participant) => {
  console.log(`${participant.name} joined`);
});


// Participant left
meeting.participants.joined.on("participantLeft", (participant) => {
  console.log(`${participant.name} left`);
});


// Room joined
meeting.self.on("roomJoined", () => {
  console.log("Successfully joined the meeting");
});


// Media updates
meeting.self.on("audioUpdate", ({ audioEnabled, audioTrack }) => {
  console.log("Audio state:", audioEnabled);
});


meeting.self.on("videoUpdate", ({ videoEnabled, videoTrack }) => {
  console.log("Video state:", videoEnabled);
});


meeting.self.on(
  "screenShareUpdate",
  ({ screenShareEnabled, screenShareTracks }) => {
    console.log("Screen share state:", screenShareEnabled);
  },
);


// Device updates
meeting.self.on("deviceUpdate", ({ device }) => {
  console.log("Device state:", device); // Triggers when device is changed
});


meeting.self.on("deviceListUpdate", ({ added, removed, devices }) => {
  console.log("Device list:", devices); // Triggers when device list is updated
});

Understanding IDs

RealtimeKit uses two types of identifiers:

  • Peer ID (id): Unique identifier for each connection to a meeting. Changes every time a participant joins a new session. This is stored in meeting.self.id or participant.id.
  • Participant ID (userId): Persistent identifier for a participant across multiple sessions. This is stored in meeting.self.userId or participant.userId.

Use userId when you need to track the same user across different sessions or reconnections. Use id (peer ID) when working with the current session's connections.

Best Practices

  • Listen to events instead of polling for changes - the meeting object emits events when state changes occur
  • Use toArray() to convert participant maps to arrays when you need to iterate over them
  • Check roomJoined before accessing certain properties or calling methods that require an active session

Next Steps

Now that you understand the meeting object structure, you can use it to build custom meeting experiences. The UI Kit components internally use this same meeting object to provide ready-to-use interfaces. In the next guide, we'll show you how to combine UI Kit components with direct meeting object access to create your own custom UI.