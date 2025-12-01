Meeting Object Explained

The meeting object is the core interface for interacting with a RealtimeKit session. It provides access to participants, local user controls, chat, polls, plugins, and more. This object is returned when you initialize the SDK.
The meeting object structure is identical across all web frameworks (React, Angular, Web Components). The only difference is how you access it - React SDK provides a custom hook useRealtimeKitMeeting for convenience.
This guide covers the core namespaces on the meeting object along with the most commonly used properties, methods, and events. Individual namespace references have been linked for more details.
Meeting Object Structure
The meeting object contains several namespaces that organize different aspects of the meeting:
The plugins namespace manages meeting plugins (collaborative apps).
meeting.ai - AI Features
The ai namespace provides access to AI-powered features like live transcription.
Methods
meeting.join()
Join the meeting room. Emits a roomJoined event on meeting.self when successful.
meeting.leave()
Leave the meeting room.
Events
The meeting object and its namespaces emit events that you can listen to:
Understanding IDs
RealtimeKit uses two types of identifiers:
Peer ID (id): Unique identifier for each connection to a meeting. Changes every time a participant joins a new session. This is stored in meeting.self.id or participant.id.
Participant ID (userId): Persistent identifier for a participant across multiple sessions. This is stored in meeting.self.userId or participant.userId.
Use userId when you need to track the same user across different sessions or reconnections. Use id (peer ID) when working with the current session's connections.
Best Practices
Listen to events instead of polling for changes - the meeting object emits events when state changes occur
Use toArray() to convert participant maps to arrays when you need to iterate over them
Check roomJoined before accessing certain properties or calling methods that require an active session
Next Steps
Now that you understand the meeting object structure, you can use it to build custom meeting experiences. The UI Kit components internally use this same meeting object to provide ready-to-use interfaces. In the next guide, we'll show you how to combine UI Kit components with direct meeting object access to create your own custom UI.