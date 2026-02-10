A grid component that renders two lists of participants: pinnedParticipants and participants . You can customize the layout to a column view, by default is is row .

Participants from pinnedParticipants[] are rendered inside a larger grid.

are rendered inside a larger grid. Participants from participants[] array are rendered in a smaller grid.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description aspectRatio string ✅ - Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: width:height config UIConfig ❌ createDefaultConfig() UI Config gap number ✅ - Gap between participant tiles gridSize GridSize1 ✅ - Grid size iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon Pack layout GridLayout1 ✅ - Grid Layout meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object participants Peer[] ✅ - Participants pinnedParticipants Peer[] ✅ - Pinned Participants size Size ✅ - Size states States ✅ - States object t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkSpotlightGrid } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui' ; function MyComponent () { return < RtkSpotlightGrid />; }

With Properties