 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkMeetingNameTag

A name tag view that displays the participant name and a microphone status icon. Automatically updates when the participant's audio state changes.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
participantRtkMeetingParticipant-The participant whose name and mic status to display
appearanceRtkNameTagAppearance-Appearance configuration for the name tag

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
set(participant:)VoidUpdates the name tag to display a different participant
refresh()VoidRefreshes the name and microphone status display

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let nameTag = RtkMeetingNameTag(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    participant: participant
)
view.addSubview(nameTag)

Update participant

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let nameTag = RtkMeetingNameTag(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    participant: participant
)
view.addSubview(nameTag)


// Switch to a different participant
nameTag.set(participant: newParticipant)
nameTag.refresh()