Cloudflare Realtime TURN service counts ingress and egress usage in bytes. You can access this real-time and historical data using the TURN analytics API. You can see TURN usage data in a time series or aggregate that shows traffic in bytes over time.
Cloudflare TURN analytics is available over the GraphQL API only.
TURN traffic data filters
You can filter the data in TURN analytics on:
Datetime range
TURN Key ID
TURN Username
Custom identifier
Useful TURN analytics queries
Below are some example queries for common usecases. You can modify them to adapt your use case and get different views to the analytics data.