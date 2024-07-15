 Skip to content
Cloudflare Realtime TURN service counts ingress and egress usage in bytes. You can access this real-time and historical data using the TURN analytics API. You can see TURN usage data in a time series or aggregate that shows traffic in bytes over time.

Cloudflare TURN analytics is available over the GraphQL API only.

TURN traffic data filters

You can filter the data in TURN analytics on:

  • Datetime range
  • TURN Key ID
  • TURN Username
  • Custom identifier

Useful TURN analytics queries

Below are some example queries for common usecases. You can modify them to adapt your use case and get different views to the analytics data.

Top TURN keys by egress

query{
  viewer {
    usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) {
        callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups(
          filter: {
          datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z"
          datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z"
        }
          limit: 2
          orderBy: [sum_egressBytes_DESC]
        ) {
          dimensions {
            keyId
          }
          sum {
            egressBytes
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "usage": [
        {
          "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "keyId": "74007022d80d7ebac4815fb776b9d3ed"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 502614982
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "keyId": "6b9e68b07dfee8cc2d116e4c51d6a957"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 4853235
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null
}

Top TURN custom identifiers

query{
  viewer {
    usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) {
        callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups(
          filter: {
          datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z"
          datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z"
        }
          limit: 100
          orderBy: [sum_egressBytes_DESC]
        ) {
          dimensions {
            customIdentifier
          }
          sum {
            egressBytes
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "usage": [
        {
          "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "customIdentifier": "custom-id-333"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 269850354
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "customIdentifier": "custom-id-555"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 162641324
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "customIdentifier": "custom-id-112"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 70123304
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null
}

Usage for a specific custom identifier

query{
  viewer {
    usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) {
        callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups(
          filter: {
          datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z"
          datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z"
          customIdentifier: "tango"
        }
          limit: 100
          orderBy: []
        ) {
          dimensions {
            keyId
            customIdentifier
          }
          sum {
            egressBytes
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "usage": [
        {
          "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "customIdentifier": "tango",
                "keyId": "74007022d80d7ebac4815fb776b9d3ed"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 162641324
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null
}

Usage as a timeseries (for graphs)

query{
  viewer {
    usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) {
        callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups(
          filter: {
          datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z"
          datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z"
        }
          limit: 100
          orderBy: [datetimeMinute_ASC]
        ) {
          dimensions {
            datetimeMinute
          }
          sum {
            egressBytes
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "usage": [
        {
          "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeMinute": "2024-08-01T17:09:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 4570704
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeMinute": "2024-08-01T17:10:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 27203016
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeMinute": "2024-08-01T17:11:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 9067412
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeMinute": "2024-08-01T17:17:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "egressBytes": 10059322
              }
            },
            ...
           ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null
}