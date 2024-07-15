Cloudflare Realtime TURN service counts ingress and egress usage in bytes. You can access this real-time and historical data using the TURN analytics API. You can see TURN usage data in a time series or aggregate that shows traffic in bytes over time.

Cloudflare TURN analytics is available over the GraphQL API only.

API token permissions You will need the "Account Analytics" permission on your API token to make queries to the Realtime GraphQL API.

Note See GraphQL API for more information on how to set up your GraphQL client. The examples below use the same GraphQL endpoint at https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql .

TURN traffic data filters

You can filter the data in TURN analytics on:

Datetime range

TURN Key ID

TURN Username

Custom identifier

Note Custom identifiers are useful for accounting usage for different users in your system.

Useful TURN analytics queries

Below are some example queries for common usecases. You can modify them to adapt your use case and get different views to the analytics data.

Top TURN keys by egress

query{ viewer { usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) { callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z" datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z" } limit: 2 orderBy: [sum_egressBytes_DESC] ) { dimensions { keyId } sum { egressBytes } } } } }

{ "data": { "viewer": { "usage": [ { "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [ { "dimensions": { "keyId": "74007022d80d7ebac4815fb776b9d3ed" }, "sum": { "egressBytes": 502614982 } }, { "dimensions": { "keyId": "6b9e68b07dfee8cc2d116e4c51d6a957" }, "sum": { "egressBytes": 4853235 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null }

Top TURN custom identifiers

query{ viewer { usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) { callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z" datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z" } limit: 100 orderBy: [sum_egressBytes_DESC] ) { dimensions { customIdentifier } sum { egressBytes } } } } }

{ "data": { "viewer": { "usage": [ { "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [ { "dimensions": { "customIdentifier": "custom-id-333" }, "sum": { "egressBytes": 269850354 } }, { "dimensions": { "customIdentifier": "custom-id-555" }, "sum": { "egressBytes": 162641324 } }, { "dimensions": { "customIdentifier": "custom-id-112" }, "sum": { "egressBytes": 70123304 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null }

Usage for a specific custom identifier

query{ viewer { usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) { callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z" datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z" customIdentifier: "tango" } limit: 100 orderBy: [] ) { dimensions { keyId customIdentifier } sum { egressBytes } } } } }

{ "data": { "viewer": { "usage": [ { "callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups": [ { "dimensions": { "customIdentifier": "tango", "keyId": "74007022d80d7ebac4815fb776b9d3ed" }, "sum": { "egressBytes": 162641324 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null }

Usage as a timeseries (for graphs)

query{ viewer { usage: accounts(filter: { accountTag: "8846293bd06d1af8c106d89ec1454fe6" }) { callsTurnUsageAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetimeMinute_gt: "2024-07-15T02:07:07Z" datetimeMinute_lt: "2024-08-10T02:07:05Z" } limit: 100 orderBy: [datetimeMinute_ASC] ) { dimensions { datetimeMinute } sum { egressBytes } } } } }