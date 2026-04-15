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RtkControlBarView

A base container for control bar buttons. Provides design token support and background styling.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.controlbars.RtkControlBarView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_control_bar"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />