 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkRecordingView

A blinking recording indicator displayed when the meeting is being recorded. Shows a red dot with configurable text and image.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance for the active meeting
titleString"Rec"Text label displayed next to the recording indicator
imageRtkImage?nilCustom image for the recording indicator
appearanceRtkRecordingViewAppearance-Appearance configuration for the recording indicator

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
blinking(start: Bool)VoidStarts or stops the blinking animation on the recording indicator

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let recordingView = RtkRecordingView(meeting: rtkClient)
view.addSubview(recordingView)

With custom title

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let recordingView = RtkRecordingView(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    title: "Recording"
)
view.addSubview(recordingView)