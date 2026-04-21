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RtkSimpleGrid

A simple grid layout that arranges participant tiles in rows and columns with automatic sizing based on participant count.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
participantsPeer[]-Array of participants to display
aspectRatiostring'3:4'Aspect ratio for grid tiles
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
gapnumber8Gap between grid tiles in pixels
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
styleStyleProp<any>-Custom styles for the grid container

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkSimpleGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkSimpleGrid meeting={meeting} participants={participants} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkSimpleGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkSimpleGrid
      meeting={meeting}
      participants={participants}
      aspectRatio="16:9"
      gap={12}
      size="md"
    />
  );
}