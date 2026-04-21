RtkSimpleGrid
A simple grid layout that arranges participant tiles in rows and columns with automatic sizing based on participant count.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
participants
Peer[]
|✅
|-
|Array of participants to display
aspectRatio
string
|❌
'3:4'
|Aspect ratio for grid tiles
config
UIConfig
|❌
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
gap
number
|❌
8
|Gap between grid tiles in pixels
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Size variant
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function
style
StyleProp<any>
|❌
|-
|Custom styles for the grid container