This guide explains how to send and receive chat messages in a meeting using Cloudflare RealtimeKit.

Introduction

There are three types of messages that can be sent in chat:

  • Text messages
  • Images
  • Files

The meeting chat object is stored in meeting.chat, which has methods for sending and receiving messages.

JavaScript
console.log("Chat object:", meeting.chat);

The meeting.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type Message.

JavaScript
console.log("All chat messages:", meeting.chat.messages);

Message Type

The Message type is defined as follows:

TypeScript
interface BaseMessage<T extends MessageType> {
  type: T;
  userId: string;
  displayName: string;
  time: Date;
  id: string;
  isEdited?: boolean;
  read?: boolean;
  pluginId?: string;
  pinned?: boolean;
  targetUserIds?: string[];
}


interface TextMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.text> {
  message: string;
}


interface ImageMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.image> {
  link: string;
}


interface FileMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.file> {
  name: string;
  size: number;
  link: string;
}


type Message = TextMessage | ImageMessage | FileMessage;

Sending a Chat Message

There is a method in meeting.chat to send a message of each type.

Send a Text Message

To send a text message, use the meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method. This accepts a string message and sends it to the room.

JavaScript
const message = "Is this the real life?";
await meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message);

Send an Image

You can send an image with the help of meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(). This accepts an image of type File, and sends it to the participants in the meeting.

<label for="img">Select image:</label>
<input type="file" id="img" name="img" accept="image/*" />
<button onclick="onSendImage()">Send Image</button>
JavaScript
async function onSendImage() {
  const image = document.getElementById("img");
  await meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(image.files[0]);
}

Send a File

Sending a file is similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using meeting.chat.sendFileMessage().

<label for="file">Select file:</label>
<input type="file" id="file" name="file" />
<button onclick="onSendFile()">Send File</button>
JavaScript
async function onSendFile() {
  const file = document.getElementById("file");
  await meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(file.files[0]);
}

Send Any Message Type

There is also a common method called meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be used to send any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The sendMessage() method accepts a parameter message of the following type:

TypeScript
async function sendMessage(
  message:
    | { type: "text"; message: string }
    | { type: "image"; image: File }
    | { type: "file"; file: File },
) {
  // ...
}

Here is how you would use the sendMessage() method to send a text message:

JavaScript
const message = "Is this just fantasy?";
await meeting.chat.sendMessage({ type: "text", message });

Receiving Chat Messages

The meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You can listen for the chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is received.

JavaScript
meeting.chat.on("chatUpdate", ({ message, messages }) => {
  console.log(`Received message ${message}`);
  console.log(`All messages in chat: ${messages.join(", ")}`);
});

Here, message is of type Message, as defined in the introduction. messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as meeting.chat.messages.

When a chat message is received, the meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.

JavaScript
console.log(JSON.stringify(meeting.chat.messages));


meeting.chat.on("chatUpdate", () => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(meeting.chat.messages));
});

Editing Chat Messages

There is a method in meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.

Edit a Text Message

To edit a text message, use the meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method. This accepts a messageId (type string) and a message (type string).

JavaScript
const message = meeting.chat.messages[0];
const messageId = message?.id;
const newMessage = "Is this the real life?";


await meeting.chat.editTextMessage(messageId, newMessage);

Edit an Image

You can edit an image with the help of meeting.chat.editImageMessage(). This accepts a messageId of type string and an image of type File.

<label for="img">Edit image:</label>
<input type="file" id="img" name="img" accept="image/*" />
<button onclick="onEditImage()">Edit Image</button>
JavaScript
async function onEditImage() {
  const messageId = "...";
  const image = document.getElementById("img");
  await meeting.chat.editImageMessage(messageId, image.files[0]);
}

Edit a File

Editing a file is similar to editing an image. To edit a file, use meeting.chat.editFileMessage().

<label for="file">Edit file:</label>
<input type="file" id="file" name="file" />
<button onclick="onEditFile()">Edit File</button>
JavaScript
async function onEditFile() {
  const messageId = "...";
  const file = document.getElementById("file");
  await meeting.chat.editFileMessage(messageId, file.files[0]);
}

Edit Any Message Type

There is also a common method called meeting.chat.editMessage() that can be used to edit any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The editMessage() method accepts parameters messageId and message of the following type:

TypeScript
async function editMessage(
  messageId: string,
  message:
    | { type: "text"; message: string }
    | { type: "image"; image: File }
    | { type: "file"; file: File },
) {
  // ...
}

Here is how you would use the editMessage() method to edit a text message:

JavaScript
const messageId = "...";
const message = "Is this just fantasy?";
await meeting.chat.editMessage(messageId, { type: "text", message });

Other Chat Functions

The meeting.chat object exposes certain other methods for convenience when working with chat.

Get Messages by a User

You can get messages by a particular user by passing the user's ID to the meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser() method.

JavaScript
// Find the userId of the user with name "Freddie".
const { userId } = meeting.participants.joined
  .toArray()
  .find((p) => p.name === "Freddie");


const messages = meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId);

Get Messages of a Particular Type

You can also get messages of a particular type using the meeting.chat.getMessagesByType() method. For example, you can get all image messages present in the chat using the following snippet:

JavaScript
const imageMessages = meeting.chat.getMessagesByType("image");

Pinning a Chat Message

You can pin a number of messages to the chat. When you pin a message, the message object will have the attribute pinned: true, using which you can identify if a message is pinned.

To pin a message:

JavaScript
// Pin the first message in the chat (could be text, image, or file).
const { id } = meeting.chat.messages[0];
await meeting.chat.pin(id);

Once you pin a message, it will be added to meeting.chat.pinned.

JavaScript
const { id } = meeting.chat.messages[0];
await meeting.chat.pin(id);


console.log(meeting.chat.pinned);
console.log(meeting.chat.pinned.length > 0); // Should be true

You can also unpin a pinned message by using the meeting.chat.unpin() method.

JavaScript
// Unpin the first pinned message.
const { id } = meeting.chat.pinned[0];
await meeting.chat.unpin(id);

You can listen for events to know when a message is pinned or unpinned.

JavaScript
meeting.chat.on("pinMessage", ({ message }) => {
  console.log("A message was pinned", JSON.stringify(message));
});


meeting.chat.on("unpinMessage", ({ message }) => {
  console.log("A message was unpinned", JSON.stringify(message));
});

Deleting a Chat Message

The meeting.chat namespace exposes a method called deleteMessage(). It takes a parameter messageId of type string.

JavaScript
const messageId = "...";
await meeting.chat.deleteMessage(messageId);

Export chat messages

You can programmatically retrieve all chat messages of a RealtimeKit session in the following ways:

  • Using the Chat Replay API
  • Setting up webhook for the meeting.chatSynced event

Get chat download URL

To get the chat download URL, make an HTTP GET request to the Chat Replay API endpoint. The API returns:

{
  "success": true,
  "data": {
    "chat_download_url": "string",
    "chat_download_url_expiry": "string"
  }
}
  • chat_download_url - A URL that allows you to download the entire chat dump of a session in CSV format from AWS S3
  • chat_download_url_expiry - The expiry timestamp of the chat_download_url. If the URL expires, call this endpoint again to obtain a new download URL

For details on the Chat Replay API endpoint, refer to the Realtime Kit API documentation.

Download the chat dump file

You can download the chat dump file in CSV format by making an HTTP GET request to the chat_download_url obtained in the previous step.

The process of downloading a file from an HTTP URL differs based on whether you are downloading on the client side or server side.

Download on the client

To download at client side:

  1. Make a GET request to the chat_download_url
  2. Convert the response to a blob
  3. Create an invisible <a> HTML element with a download attribute and add the blob to its href
  4. Programmatically click on the <a> element so that the browser automatically starts downloading, then remove the <a> element

Download on the server

To download on the server using Node.js streams:

  1. Create a writable stream for a local file
  2. Make a GET request to chat_download_url
  3. Get a readable stream using res.body and pipe to the writable stream created in the first step

CSV chat dump format

The CSV file contains all chat messages along with participant information and metadata. It includes the following column headings:

  • id - Unique chat message ID
  • participantId - ID of the participant who sent the message
  • sessionId - The session ID from which the chat message was sent
  • meetingId - The ID of the meeting to which this session belongs
  • displayName - Display name of the participant who sent this message
  • pinned - A boolean that indicates if the current message was pinned
  • isEdited - A boolean that indicates if the current message was edited
  • payloadType - An ENUM that indicates the type of payload sent in the chat message. It can be one of TEXT_MESSAGE, IMAGE_MESSAGE, FILE_MESSAGE
  • payload - The actual payload sent in the chat message
  • createdAt - Timestamp when this chat message was sent