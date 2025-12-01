Chat
This guide explains how to send and receive chat messages in a meeting using Cloudflare RealtimeKit.
There are three types of messages that can be sent in chat:
- Text messages
- Images
- Files
The meeting chat object is stored in
meeting.chat, which has methods for sending and receiving messages.
The
meeting.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type
Message.
The
Message type is defined as follows:
The meeting chat object is stored in
meeting.chat, which has methods for sending and receiving messages.
The
meeting.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type
Message.
The
Message type is defined as follows:
There is a method in
meeting.chat to send a message of each type.
To send a text message, use the
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method. This accepts a string message and sends it to the room.
You can send an image with the help of
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(). This accepts an image of type
File, and sends it to the participants in the meeting.
Sending a file is similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage().
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be used to send any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The
sendMessage() method accepts a parameter
message of the following type:
Here is how you would use the
sendMessage() method to send a text message:
There is a method in
meeting.chat to send a message of each type.
To send a text message, use the
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method. This accepts a string message and sends it to the room.
You can send an image with the help of
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(). This accepts an image of type
File, and sends it to the participants in the meeting.
Sending a file is similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage().
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be used to send any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The
sendMessage() method accepts a parameter
message of the following type:
Here is how you would use the
sendMessage() method to send a text message:
The
meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You can listen for the
chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is received.
Here,
message is of type
Message, as defined in the introduction.
messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as
meeting.chat.messages.
When a chat message is received, the
meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.
The
meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You can listen for the
chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is received.
Alternatively:
Here,
message is of type
Message, as defined in the introduction.
messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as
meeting.chat.messages.
When a chat message is received, the
meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.
There is a method in
meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.
To edit a text message, use the
meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method. This accepts a
messageId (type
string) and a
message (type
string).
You can edit an image with the help of
meeting.chat.editImageMessage(). This accepts a
messageId of type
string and an image of type
File.
Editing a file is similar to editing an image. To edit a file, use
meeting.chat.editFileMessage().
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.editMessage() that can be used to edit any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The
editMessage() method accepts parameters
messageId and
message of the following type:
Here is how you would use the
editMessage() method to edit a text message:
There is a method in
meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.
To edit a text message, use the
meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method. This accepts a
messageId (type
string) and a
message (type
string).
You can edit an image with the help of
meeting.chat.editImageMessage(). This accepts a
messageId of type
string and an image of type
File.
Editing a file is similar to editing an image. To edit a file, use
meeting.chat.editFileMessage().
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.editMessage() that can be used to edit any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The
editMessage() method accepts parameters
messageId and
message of the following type:
Here is how you would use the
editMessage() method to edit a text message:
The
meeting.chat object exposes certain other methods for convenience when working with chat.
You can get messages by a particular user by passing the user's ID to the
meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser() method.
You can also get messages of a particular type using the
meeting.chat.getMessagesByType() method. For example, you can get all image messages present in the chat using the following snippet:
You can pin a number of messages to the chat. When you pin a message, the message object will have the attribute
pinned: true, using which you can identify if a message is pinned.
To pin a message:
Once you pin a message, it will be added to
meeting.chat.pinned.
You can also unpin a pinned message by using the
meeting.chat.unpin() method.
You can listen for events to know when a message is pinned or unpinned.
The
meeting.chat namespace exposes a method called
deleteMessage(). It takes a parameter
messageId of type
string.
The
meeting.chat object exposes certain other methods for convenience when working with chat.
You can get messages by a particular user by passing the user's ID to the
meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser() method.
You can also get messages of a particular type using the
meeting.chat.getMessagesByType() method. For example, you can get all image messages present in the chat using the following snippet:
You can pin a number of messages to the chat. When you pin a message, the message object will have the attribute
pinned: true, using which you can identify if a message is pinned.
To pin a message:
Once you pin a message, it will be added to
meeting.chat.pinned.
You can also unpin a pinned message by using the
meeting.chat.unpin() method.
You can listen for events to know when a message is pinned or unpinned.
The
meeting.chat namespace exposes a method called
deleteMessage(). It takes a parameter
messageId of type
string.
You can programmatically retrieve all chat messages of a RealtimeKit session in the following ways:
- Using the Chat Replay API
- Setting up webhook for the
meeting.chatSyncedevent
To get the chat download URL, make an HTTP
GET request to the Chat Replay API endpoint. The API returns:
chat_download_url- A URL that allows you to download the entire chat dump of a session in CSV format from AWS S3
chat_download_url_expiry- The expiry timestamp of the
chat_download_url. If the URL expires, call this endpoint again to obtain a new download URL
For details on the Chat Replay API endpoint, refer to the Realtime Kit API documentation.
You can download the chat dump file in CSV format by making an HTTP
GET request to the
chat_download_url obtained in the previous step.
The process of downloading a file from an HTTP URL differs based on whether you are downloading on the client side or server side.
To download at client side:
- Make a
GETrequest to the
chat_download_url
- Convert the response to a blob
- Create an invisible
<a>HTML element with a
downloadattribute and add the blob to its
href
- Programmatically click on the
<a>element so that the browser automatically starts downloading, then remove the
<a>element
To download on the server using Node.js streams:
- Create a writable stream for a local file
- Make a
GETrequest to
chat_download_url
- Get a readable stream using
res.bodyand pipe to the writable stream created in the first step
The CSV file contains all chat messages along with participant information and metadata. It includes the following column headings:
id- Unique chat message ID
participantId- ID of the participant who sent the message
sessionId- The session ID from which the chat message was sent
meetingId- The ID of the meeting to which this session belongs
displayName- Display name of the participant who sent this message
pinned- A boolean that indicates if the current message was pinned
isEdited- A boolean that indicates if the current message was edited
payloadType- An ENUM that indicates the type of payload sent in the chat message. It can be one of
TEXT_MESSAGE,
IMAGE_MESSAGE,
FILE_MESSAGE
payload- The actual payload sent in the chat message
createdAt- Timestamp when this chat message was sent
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-