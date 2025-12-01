There is a method in meeting.chat to send a message of each type.

Send a Text Message

To send a text message, use the meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method. This accepts a string message and sends it to the room.

JavaScript const message = "Is this the real life?" ; await meeting . chat . sendTextMessage ( message ) ;

Send an Image

You can send an image with the help of meeting.chat.sendImageMessage() . This accepts an image of type File , and sends it to the participants in the meeting.

< label for = "img" > Select image: </ label > < input type = "file" id = "img" name = "img" accept = "image/*" /> < button onclick = " onSendImage ()" > Send Image </ button >

JavaScript async function onSendImage () { const image = document . getElementById ( "img" ) ; await meeting . chat . sendImageMessage ( image . files [ 0 ]) ; }

Send a File

Sending a file is similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using meeting.chat.sendFileMessage() .

< label for = "file" > Select file: </ label > < input type = "file" id = "file" name = "file" /> < button onclick = " onSendFile ()" > Send File </ button >

JavaScript async function onSendFile () { const file = document . getElementById ( "file" ) ; await meeting . chat . sendFileMessage ( file . files [ 0 ]) ; }

Send Any Message Type

There is also a common method called meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be used to send any of the three types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The sendMessage() method accepts a parameter message of the following type:

TypeScript async function sendMessage ( message : | { type : "text" ; message : string } | { type : "image" ; image : File } | { type : "file" ; file : File }, ) { // ... }

Here is how you would use the sendMessage() method to send a text message: