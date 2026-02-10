The RTKStage module represents a class to mange the RTKStage of the meeting RTKStage refers to a virtual area, where participants stream are visible to other participants. When a participant is off stage, they are not producing media but only consuming media from participants who are on RTKStage

new module.exports(context, self, participants, stageSocketHandler, roomSocketHandler)

Param Type context Context self Self participants Participants stageSocketHandler RTKStageSocketHandler roomSocketHandler RoomSocketHandler

Returns the peerId of the current user

Method to fetch all RTKStage access requests from viewers

Method to send a request to privileged users to join the stage

Method to cancel a previous RTKStage join request

Method to grant access to RTKStage. This can be in response to a RTKStage Join request but it can be called on other users as well

permissions.acceptRTKStageRequests privilege required

Method to deny access to RTKStage. This should be called in response to a RTKStage Join request

Method to join the stage Users either need to have the permission in the preset or must be accepted by a priveleged user to call this method

Method to leave the stage Users must either be on the stage already or be accepted to join the stage to call this method

Method to kick a user off the stage

permissions.acceptRTKStageRequests privilege required

