RTKStage
The RTKStage module represents a class to mange the RTKStage of the meeting RTKStage refers to a virtual area, where participants stream are visible to other participants. When a participant is off stage, they are not producing media but only consuming media from participants who are on RTKStage
- RTKStage
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|self
Self
|participants
Participants
|stageSocketHandler
RTKStageSocketHandler
|roomSocketHandler
RoomSocketHandler
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Returns the peerId of the current user
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Method to fetch all RTKStage access requests from viewers
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to send a request to privileged users to join the stage
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to cancel a previous RTKStage join request
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to grant access to RTKStage. This can be in response to a RTKStage Join request but it can be called on other users as well
permissions.acceptRTKStageRequests privilege required
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to deny access to RTKStage. This should be called in response to a RTKStage Join request
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to join the stage Users either need to have the permission in the preset or must be accepted by a priveleged user to call this method
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to leave the stage Users must either be on the stage already or be accepted to join the stage to call this method
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Method to kick a user off the stage
permissions.acceptRTKStageRequests privilege required
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|userIds
Array.<string>