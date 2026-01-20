RealtimeKit provides two transcription modes powered by Cloudflare Workers AI:

Mode Model Use Case Real-time Deepgram Nova-3 Live captions during meeting Post-meeting Whisper Large v3 Turbo Accurate offline transcription

Real-time transcription

Streams transcripts to participants as they speak using Deepgram Nova-3 via Cloudflare AI Gateway.

Enable via preset

Set transcription_enabled: true in the participant's preset:

{ " name " : "webinar_host" , " transcription_enabled " : true }

Only participants with this flag will have their audio transcribed.

Configure

Pass ai_config.transcription when creating a meeting:

{ " title " : "Team Standup" , " ai_config " : { " transcription " : { " language " : "en-US" , " keywords " : [ "RealtimeKit" , "Cloudflare" ], " profanity_filter " : false } } }

Option Type Default Description language string en-US Language code for transcription keywords string[] [] Terms to boost recognition (names, jargon) profanity_filter boolean false Filter offensive language

Supported languages

Supports all languages available in Deepgram Nova-3

Consume transcripts

Client SDK

JavaScript // Get all transcripts const transcripts = meeting . ai . transcripts ; // Listen for new transcripts meeting . ai . on ( "transcript" , ( data ) => { if ( data . isPartialTranscript ) { // Interim result - speaker still talking updateLiveCaption ( data . peerId , data . transcript ) ; } else { // Final result appendToHistory ( data ) ; } } ) ;

Transcript payload

{ " id " : "1a2b3c4d-5678-90ab-cdef-1234567890ab" , " name " : "Alice" , " peerId " : "4f5g6h7i-8j9k-0lmn-opqr-1234567890st" , " userId " : "uvwxyz-1234-5678-90ab-cdefghijklmn" , " customParticipantId " : "abc123xyz" , " transcript " : "Hello everyone" , " isPartialTranscript " : false , " date " : "2024-08-07T10:15:30.000Z" }

Field Description isPartialTranscript true = interim (still speaking), false = final peerId Changes if participant rejoins userId Persistent participant ID customParticipantId Your custom ID from Add Participant API

Post-meeting transcription

Generates transcripts after the meeting ends using Whisper Large v3 Turbo. Transcripts from all participants are consolidated into a unified timeline and delivered via webhook or REST API.

Note Post-meeting transcription is currently in closed beta. If you are interested in this feature, contact your account team.

Supported languages

Supports all languages in Whisper Large v3 Turbo. Uses ISO 639-1 language codes.

Output formats

Format Use Case CSV Spreadsheets, data analysis SRT Video subtitle files VTT Web video captions ( <track> element) JSON Programmatic access

CSV example

Timestamp, Participant ID, User ID, Custom Participant ID, Participant Name, Transcript 2024-08-07T10:15:30.000Z, peer-123, user-456, cust-789, Alice, Hello everyone 2024-08-07T10:15:35.000Z, peer-234, user-567, cust-890, Bob, Hi Alice

JSON example

[ { " startTime " : 0 , " endTime " : 2.5 , " sentence " : "Hello everyone" , " peerData " : { " id " : "peer-123" , " userId " : "user-456" , " displayName " : "Alice" , " cpi " : "cust-789" } } ]

Fetch transcripts

Webhook

Configure meeting.transcript event in webhooks:

{ " event " : "meeting.transcript" , " meetingId " : "meeting-123" , " sessionId " : "session-456" , " transcriptDownloadUrl " : "https://..." , " transcriptDownloadUrlExpiry " : "2024-08-14T10:15:30.000Z" }

REST API

Refer to Fetch the complete transcript for a session.

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/realtime/kit/{app_id}/sessions/{session_id}/transcript" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}"

Transcripts are available for 7 days after meeting ends.