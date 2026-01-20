Transcription
RealtimeKit provides two transcription modes powered by Cloudflare Workers AI:
|Mode
|Model
|Use Case
|Real-time
|Deepgram Nova-3
|Live captions during meeting
|Post-meeting
|Whisper Large v3 Turbo
|Accurate offline transcription
Streams transcripts to participants as they speak using Deepgram Nova-3 via Cloudflare AI Gateway.
Set
transcription_enabled: true in the participant's preset:
Only participants with this flag will have their audio transcribed.
Pass
ai_config.transcription when creating a meeting:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
language
|string
en-US
|Language code for transcription
keywords
|string[]
[]
|Terms to boost recognition (names, jargon)
profanity_filter
|boolean
false
|Filter offensive language
Supports all languages available in Deepgram Nova-3
|Field
|Description
isPartialTranscript
true = interim (still speaking),
false = final
peerId
|Changes if participant rejoins
userId
|Persistent participant ID
customParticipantId
|Your custom ID from Add Participant API
Generates transcripts after the meeting ends using Whisper Large v3 Turbo. Transcripts from all participants are consolidated into a unified timeline and delivered via webhook or REST API.
Supports all languages in Whisper Large v3 Turbo. Uses ISO 639-1 language codes.
|Format
|Use Case
|CSV
|Spreadsheets, data analysis
|SRT
|Video subtitle files
|VTT
|Web video captions (
<track> element)
|JSON
|Programmatic access
Configure
meeting.transcript event in webhooks:
Refer to Fetch the complete transcript for a session.
Transcripts are available for 7 days after meeting ends.
