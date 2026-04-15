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RtkButton

A button that follows the RealtimeKit design system.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtk_btn_variantprimary | secondary | danger-Button variant

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming
refreshuiTokens: RtkDesignTokensRefresh the button with the provided tokens

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.button.RtkButton
    android:id="@+id/btn_id"
    android:layout_width="200dp"
    android:layout_height="48dp"
    android:text="Text on Button"
    app:rtk_btn_variant="primary" />