Cloudflare Docs

rtk-participant

A participant entry component used inside rtk-participants which shows data like: name, picture and media device status. You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfig1createDefaultConfig()Config object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantPeer-Participant object
statesStates1-States
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewParticipantViewMode-Show participant summary

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-participant></rtk-participant>

With Properties

<rtk-participant>
</rtk-participant>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-participant");


  el.meeting= meeting
  el.participant= participant
</script>