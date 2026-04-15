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RtkSetupFragment

A screen shown before joining the meeting, where you can edit your display name and media settings.

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val rtkSetupFragment = RtkSetupFragment()
supportFragmentManager.beginTransaction()
    .add(R.id.fragmentContainer, rtkSetupFragment)
    .commit()