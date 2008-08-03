Custom TURN domains

Cloudflare Realtime TURN service supports using custom domains for UDP, and TCP - but not TLS protocols. Custom domains do not affect any of the performance of Cloudflare Realtime TURN and is set up via a simple CNAME DNS record on your domain.

Protocol Custom domains Primary port Alternate port STUN over UDP ✅ 3478/udp 53/udp TURN over UDP ✅ 3478/udp 53 udp TURN over TCP ✅ 3478/tcp 80/tcp TURN over TLS No 5349/tcp 443/tcp

Setting up a CNAME record

To use custom domains for TURN, you must create a CNAME DNS record pointing to turn.cloudflare.com .

Warning Do not resolve the address of turn.cloudflare.com or stun.cloudflare.com or use an IP address as the value you input to your DNS record. Only CNAME records are supported.

Any DNS provider, including Cloudflare DNS can be used to set up a CNAME for custom domains.

Note If Cloudflare's authoritative DNS service is used, the record must be set to DNS-only or "grey cloud" mode.`

There is no additional charge to using a custom hostname with Cloudflare Realtime TURN.