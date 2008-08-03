Custom TURN domains
Cloudflare Realtime TURN service supports using custom domains for UDP, and TCP - but not TLS protocols. Custom domains do not affect any of the performance of Cloudflare Realtime TURN and is set up via a simple CNAME DNS record on your domain.
|Protocol
|Custom domains
|Primary port
|Alternate port
|STUN over UDP
|✅
|3478/udp
|53/udp
|TURN over UDP
|✅
|3478/udp
|53 udp
|TURN over TCP
|✅
|3478/tcp
|80/tcp
|TURN over TLS
|No
|5349/tcp
|443/tcp
To use custom domains for TURN, you must create a CNAME DNS record pointing to
turn.cloudflare.com.
Any DNS provider, including Cloudflare DNS can be used to set up a CNAME for custom domains.
There is no additional charge to using a custom hostname with Cloudflare Realtime TURN.
