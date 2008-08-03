 Skip to content
Custom TURN domains

Cloudflare Realtime TURN service supports using custom domains for UDP, and TCP - but not TLS protocols. Custom domains do not affect any of the performance of Cloudflare Realtime TURN and is set up via a simple CNAME DNS record on your domain.

ProtocolCustom domainsPrimary portAlternate port
STUN over UDP3478/udp53/udp
TURN over UDP3478/udp53 udp
TURN over TCP3478/tcp80/tcp
TURN over TLSNo5349/tcp443/tcp

Setting up a CNAME record

To use custom domains for TURN, you must create a CNAME DNS record pointing to turn.cloudflare.com.

Any DNS provider, including Cloudflare DNS can be used to set up a CNAME for custom domains.

There is no additional charge to using a custom hostname with Cloudflare Realtime TURN.