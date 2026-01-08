Display active speakers

RealtimeKit automatically detects and tracks participants who are actively speaking in a meeting. You can display either a single active speaker or multiple active speakers in your application UI, depending on your design requirements.

An active speaker in RealtimeKit is a remote participant with prominent audio activity at any given moment. The SDK maintains two types of data to help you build your UI:

Active speaker — A single remote participant who is currently speaking most prominently, tracked via meeting.participants.lastActiveSpeaker .

— A single remote participant who is currently speaking most prominently, tracked via . Active participants — A set of remote participants with the most prominent audio activity, tracked via meeting.participants.active .

The SDK automatically updates these properties and subscribes to participant media as speaking activity changes. It prioritizes prominent audio activity, so a participant not currently visible in your UI can replace a visible participant if their audio becomes more active.

Note The SDK tracks active speakers only when the local participant is viewing or rendering participants in ACTIVE mode (page 0). Refer to the Remote participants page to learn about participant view modes. Active speaker properties contain only remote participants. Use meeting.self to display the local participant.

The maximum number of participants in the active map is one less than the grid size configured in the local participant's Preset. This reserves space for the local participant in your UI. For example, if the grid size is 6, the active map contains a maximum of 5 remote participants.

Web Mobile React Web Components Angular

Display a single active speaker

Use lastActiveSpeaker to show the most recently active participant in your UI. Access the current active speaker with the useRealtimeKitSelector hook: TypeScript const activeSpeaker = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( meeting ) => { const activeSpeakerId = meeting . participants . lastActiveSpeaker ; return meeting . participants . joined . get ( activeSpeakerId ) ; } ) ; if ( activeSpeaker ) { // Render the active speaker video } The useRealtimeKitSelector hook automatically updates your component when the active speaker changes. Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI. The SDK also emits an activeSpeaker event on meeting.participants when a different participant becomes the active speaker. For imperative updates or side effects, listen to this event: TypeScript meeting . participants . on ( "activeSpeaker" , ({ peerId , volume }) => { const activeSpeaker = meeting . participants . joined . get ( peerId ) ; // Update your UI or trigger side effects } ) ;

Use lastActiveSpeaker to show the most recently active participant in your UI. Access the lastActiveSpeaker property to get the participant ID, then retrieve the participant object from the joined participants map: TypeScript const activeSpeakerId = meeting . participants . lastActiveSpeaker ; const activeSpeaker = meeting . participants . joined . get ( activeSpeakerId ) ; if ( activeSpeaker ) { // Render the active speaker video } Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI. The SDK emits an activeSpeaker event on meeting.participants when a different participant becomes the active speaker: TypeScript meeting . participants . on ( "activeSpeaker" , ({ peerId , volume }) => { const activeSpeaker = meeting . participants . joined . get ( peerId ) ; // Update your UI to display the new active speaker } ) ;

Display multiple active speakers

Use the active map to show multiple participants with prominent audio activity, typically in a grid layout. Access the current active participants with the useRealtimeKitSelector hook: TypeScript const activeMap = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( meeting ) => meeting . participants . active , ) ; const activeParticipants = activeMap . toArray () ; // Render active participants in your grid activeParticipants . forEach ( ( participant ) => { // Render participant video tile } ) ; The useRealtimeKitSelector hook automatically updates your component when the set of active speakers changes. Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI. The SDK also emits a participantsUpdate event on the active map when the set of active speakers changes. For imperative updates or side effects when the active map changes, listen to this event: TypeScript meeting . participants . active . on ( "participantsUpdate" , () => { const activeParticipants = meeting . participants . active . toArray () ; // Perform side effects } ) ; (Optional) If your application needs to respond when a specific participant is added to or removed from the active map, listen for participantJoined and participantLeft on meeting.participants.active map. TypeScript meeting . participants . active . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( "Participant added to active map:" , participant . id ) ; } ) ; meeting . participants . active . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( "Participant removed from active map:" , participant . id ) ; } ) ;

Use the active map to show multiple participants with prominent audio activity, typically in a grid layout. TypeScript const activeParticipants = meeting . participants . active . toArray () ; // Render active participants in your grid activeParticipants . forEach ( ( participant ) => { // Render participant video tile } ) ; Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI. The SDK emits a participantsUpdate event on the active map when the set of active speakers changes. Listen to this event, retrieve the updated array, and re-render your grid: TypeScript meeting . participants . active . on ( "participantsUpdate" , () => { const activeParticipants = meeting . participants . active . toArray () ; // Update your grid UI with the new active participants } ) ; (Optional) If your application needs to respond when a specific participant is added to or removed from the active map, listen for participantJoined and participantLeft on meeting.participants.active map. TypeScript meeting . participants . active . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( "Participant added to active map:" , participant . id ) ; } ) ; meeting . participants . active . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( "Participant removed from active map:" , participant . id ) ; } ) ;

Visualize audio activity

You can create custom audio visualizations using audio data from a participant's audio track. Extract volume information from the audio track to calculate amplitude series. Use this data to render waveforms, speech indicators, or audio level meters in your UI.

You can create custom audio visualizations using audio data from a participant's audio track. Extract volume information from the audio track to calculate amplitude series. Use this data to render waveforms, speech indicators, or audio level meters in your UI.

