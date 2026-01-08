Display active speakers
RealtimeKit automatically detects and tracks participants who are actively speaking in a meeting. You can display either a single active speaker or multiple active speakers in your application UI, depending on your design requirements.
An active speaker in RealtimeKit is a remote participant with prominent audio activity at any given moment. The SDK maintains two types of data to help you build your UI:
- Active speaker — A single remote participant who is currently speaking most prominently, tracked via
meeting.participants.lastActiveSpeaker.
- Active participants — A set of remote participants with the most prominent audio activity, tracked via
meeting.participants.active.
The SDK automatically updates these properties and subscribes to participant media as speaking activity changes. It prioritizes prominent audio activity, so a participant not currently visible in your UI can replace a visible participant if their audio becomes more active.
The maximum number of participants in the
active map is one less than the grid size configured in the local participant's Preset.
This reserves space for the local participant in your UI. For example, if the grid size is 6, the
active map contains a maximum of 5 remote participants.
Use
lastActiveSpeaker to show the most recently active participant in your UI. Access the current active speaker with the
useRealtimeKitSelector hook:
The
useRealtimeKitSelector hook automatically updates your component when the active speaker changes.
Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI.
The SDK also emits an
activeSpeaker event on
meeting.participants when a different participant becomes the active speaker. For imperative updates or side effects, listen to this event:
Use
lastActiveSpeaker to show the most recently active participant in your UI.
Access the
lastActiveSpeaker property to get the participant ID, then retrieve the participant object from the joined participants map:
Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI.
The SDK emits an
activeSpeaker event on
meeting.participants when a different participant becomes the active speaker:
Use
lastActiveSpeaker to show the most recently active participant in your UI.
Access the
lastActiveSpeaker property to get the participant ID, then retrieve the participant object from the joined participants map:
Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI.
The SDK emits an
activeSpeaker event on
meeting.participants when a different participant becomes the active speaker:
Use the
active map to show multiple participants with prominent audio activity, typically in a grid layout. Access the current active participants with the
useRealtimeKitSelector hook:
The
useRealtimeKitSelector hook automatically updates your component when the set of active speakers changes.
Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI.
The SDK also emits a
participantsUpdate event on the
active map when the set of active speakers changes. For imperative updates or side effects when the
active map changes, listen to this event:
(Optional) If your application needs to respond when a specific participant is added to or removed from the active map, listen for
participantJoined and
participantLeft on
meeting.participants.active map.
Use the
active map to show multiple participants with prominent audio activity, typically in a grid layout.
Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI.
The SDK emits a
participantsUpdate event on the
active map when the set of active speakers changes. Listen to this event, retrieve the updated array, and re-render your grid:
(Optional) If your application needs to respond when a specific participant is added to or removed from the active map, listen for
participantJoined and
participantLeft on
meeting.participants.active map.
Use the
active map to show multiple participants with prominent audio activity, typically in a grid layout.
Refer to Display participant videos to learn how to render the participant video in your UI.
The SDK emits a
participantsUpdate event on the
active map when the set of active speakers changes. Listen to this event, retrieve the updated array, and re-render your grid:
(Optional) If your application needs to respond when a specific participant is added to or removed from the active map, listen for
participantJoined and
participantLeft on
meeting.participants.active map.
You can create custom audio visualizations using audio data from a participant's audio track. Extract volume information from the audio track to calculate amplitude series. Use this data to render waveforms, speech indicators, or audio level meters in your UI.
You can create custom audio visualizations using audio data from a participant's audio track. Extract volume information from the audio track to calculate amplitude series. Use this data to render waveforms, speech indicators, or audio level meters in your UI.
You can create custom audio visualizations using audio data from a participant's audio track. Extract volume information from the audio track to calculate amplitude series. Use this data to render waveforms, speech indicators, or audio level meters in your UI.
- Meeting object explained - Understand the meeting object structure and available properties.
- Remote participant - Learn more about remote participants in a session and how to display their video.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-