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RtkCreatePollBottomSheet

A component that lets you create a poll.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
showfragmentManager: FragmentManager, tag: String?Display the create poll bottom sheet

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val rtkCreatePollBottomSheet = RtkCreatePollBottomSheet()
rtkCreatePollBottomSheet.show(fragmentManager, "CREATE_POLL_TAG")