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RtkLivestreamViewerCount

Displays the current viewer count for a livestream.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
refreshmeeting: RealtimeKitClientUpdate the viewer count based on the current meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkLivestreamViewerCount
    android:id="@+id/rtk_viewer_count"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val viewerCount = findViewById<RtkLivestreamViewerCount>(R.id.rtk_viewer_count)
viewerCount.refresh(meeting)