RtkControlbarButton
A reusable button for the control bar with icon, label, loading state, and warning indicator support.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
label
string
|✅
' '
|Button label text
icon
string
|✅
|-
|SVG icon string
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
isLoading
boolean
|❌
false
|Show loading spinner instead of icon
disabled
boolean
|❌
false
|Whether the button is disabled
onClick
() => void
|❌
|-
|Press handler callback
showWarning
boolean
|❌
false
|Show warning indicator
variant
'button' | 'horizontal'
|❌
'button'
|Layout variant
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Icon size