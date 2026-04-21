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RtkControlbarButton

A reusable button for the control bar with icon, label, loading state, and warning indicator support.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
labelstring' 'Button label text
iconstring-SVG icon string
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
isLoadingbooleanfalseShow loading spinner instead of icon
disabledbooleanfalseWhether the button is disabled
onClick() => void-Press handler callback
showWarningbooleanfalseShow warning indicator
variant'button' | 'horizontal''button'Layout variant
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Icon size

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkControlbarButton } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkControlbarButton label="Mute" icon={muteIcon} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkControlbarButton } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkControlbarButton
      label="Mute"
      icon={muteIcon}
      variant="horizontal"
      size="md"
      onClick={() => console.log("pressed")}
    />
  );
}