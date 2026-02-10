RtkScreenshareView
A component which plays a participant's screenshared video.
It also allows for placement of other components similar to
rtk-participant-tile.
This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
hideFullScreenButton
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hide full screen button
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
nameTagPosition
| 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center'
|✅
|-
|Position of name tag
participant
Peer
|✅
|-
|Participant object
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
variant
'solid' | 'gradient'
|✅
|-
|Variant