A component which plays a participant's screenshared video. It also allows for placement of other components similar to rtk-participant-tile . This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description hideFullScreenButton boolean ✅ - Hide full screen button iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object nameTagPosition | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center' ✅ - Position of name tag participant Peer ✅ - Participant object size Size ✅ - Size t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language variant 'solid' | 'gradient' ✅ - Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkScreenshareView } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui' ; function MyComponent () { return < RtkScreenshareView />; }

With Properties