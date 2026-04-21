RtkMeeting
The top-level meeting component that orchestrates the entire meeting UI. Manages meeting lifecycle (idle, setup, joined, ended, waiting states), applies design system, handles room join/leave events, and renders the appropriate screen. With this component, you do not have to handle all the states, dialogs, and other smaller bits of managing the application.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
applyDesignSystem
boolean
|❌
true
|Whether to apply the preset design system colors from the meeting config
config
UIConfig
|❌
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
iconPackUrl
string
|❌
''
|URL to fetch a custom icon pack from
showSetupScreen
boolean
|❌
true
|Whether to show the setup/preview screen before joining
iOSScreenshareEnabled
boolean
|❌
false
|Turn on screenshare on iOS (requires additional native setup)
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function