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RtkMeeting

The top-level meeting component that orchestrates the entire meeting UI. Manages meeting lifecycle (idle, setup, joined, ended, waiting states), applies design system, handles room join/leave events, and renders the appropriate screen. With this component, you do not have to handle all the states, dialogs, and other smaller bits of managing the application.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
applyDesignSystembooleantrueWhether to apply the preset design system colors from the meeting config
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
iconPackUrlstring''URL to fetch a custom icon pack from
showSetupScreenbooleantrueWhether to show the setup/preview screen before joining
iOSScreenshareEnabledbooleanfalseTurn on screenshare on iOS (requires additional native setup)
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkMeeting meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMeeting
      meeting={meeting}
      applyDesignSystem={true}
      showSetupScreen={true}
      iOSScreenshareEnabled={false}
    />
  );
}