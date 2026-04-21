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RtkParticipantTile

A widget that displays a participant's video or avatar within a meeting environment. Automatically shows the video feed when available and falls back to the participant's avatar.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantRtkMeetingParticipant-The participant to display (positional parameter)
designTokenRtkDesignTokens?Global design tokensDesign tokens for customization
heightdouble240Height of the tile
widthdouble180Width of the tile

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkParticipantTile(
  participant,
)

With Properties

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkParticipantTile(
  participant,
  designToken: yourDesignToken,
  height: 300,
  width: 200,
)