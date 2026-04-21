RtkParticipantTile
A widget that displays a participant's video or avatar within a meeting environment. Automatically shows the video feed when available and falls back to the participant's avatar.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
participant
RtkMeetingParticipant
|✅
|-
|The participant to display (positional parameter)
designToken
RtkDesignTokens?
|❌
|Global design tokens
|Design tokens for customization
height
double
|❌
240
|Height of the tile
width
double
|❌
180
|Width of the tile