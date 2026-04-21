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RtkPluginsView

A composite view for displaying plugins and screen share content. Includes a tab selector, plugin content area, and a floating active speaker view.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
videoPeerViewModelVideoPeerViewModel-The view model for the active speaker video

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
activeListViewRtkActiveTabSelectorView--The tab selector for switching between plugins and screen shares
pluginVideoViewUIView--The container view for plugin content
syncButtonUIButton--Button to sync the plugin view with the presenter

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
setButtons(buttons:selectedIndex:clickAction:)VoidConfigures the tab selector buttons with a selection handler
show(pluginView:)VoidDisplays a plugin view in the content area
showVideoView(participant:)VoidDisplays a participant's video in the content area
showPinnedView(participant:)VoidDisplays a pinned participant's video
showActiveSpeakerView(participant:)VoidShows the floating active speaker overlay
hideActiveSpeaker()VoidHides the floating active speaker overlay

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let viewModel = VideoPeerViewModel(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    participant: participant,
    showSelfPreviewVideo: false
)
let pluginsView = RtkPluginsView(videoPeerViewModel: viewModel)
view.addSubview(pluginsView)

With tab buttons

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let viewModel = VideoPeerViewModel(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    participant: participant,
    showSelfPreviewVideo: false
)
let pluginsView = RtkPluginsView(videoPeerViewModel: viewModel)


let buttons = [
    RtkPluginScreenShareTabButton(image: nil, title: "Screen Share"),
    RtkPluginScreenShareTabButton(image: nil, title: "Whiteboard")
]
pluginsView.setButtons(
    buttons: buttons,
    selectedIndex: 0,
    clickAction: { index in
        print("Selected tab: \(index)")
    }
)
view.addSubview(pluginsView)