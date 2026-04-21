RtkPluginsView
A composite view for displaying plugins and screen share content. Includes a tab selector, plugin content area, and a floating active speaker view.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
videoPeerViewModel
VideoPeerViewModel
|✅
|-
|The view model for the active speaker video
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
activeListView
RtkActiveTabSelectorView
|-
|-
|The tab selector for switching between plugins and screen shares
pluginVideoView
UIView
|-
|-
|The container view for plugin content
syncButton
UIButton
|-
|-
|Button to sync the plugin view with the presenter
|Method
|Return Type
|Description
setButtons(buttons:selectedIndex:clickAction:)
Void
|Configures the tab selector buttons with a selection handler
show(pluginView:)
Void
|Displays a plugin view in the content area
showVideoView(participant:)
Void
|Displays a participant's video in the content area
showPinnedView(participant:)
Void
|Displays a pinned participant's video
showActiveSpeakerView(participant:)
Void
|Shows the floating active speaker overlay
hideActiveSpeaker()
Void
|Hides the floating active speaker overlay