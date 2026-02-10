 Skip to content
rtk-mixed-grid

A grid component which handles screenshares, plugins and participants.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: width:height
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()UI Config
gapnumber-Gap between participant tiles
gridSizeGridSize1-Grid size
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon Pack
layoutGridLayout1-Grid Layout
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantsPeer[]-Participants
pinnedParticipantsPeer[]-Pinned Participants
pluginsRTKPlugin[]-Active Plugins
screenShareParticipantsPeer[]-Screenshare Participants
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-mixed-grid></rtk-mixed-grid>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-mixed-grid
 aspectRatio="example"
 gap="42"
 gridSize="md">
</rtk-mixed-grid>