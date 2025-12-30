Cloudflare RealtimeKit is currently in Beta and is available at no cost during this period.

When RealtimeKit reaches general availability (GA), usage will be charged according to the pricing model below:

Feature Price Audio/Video Participant $0.002 / minute Audio-Only Participant $0.0005 / minute Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming) $0.010 / minute Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming, audio only) $0.003 / minute Export (Raw RTP) into R2 $0.0005 / minute Transcription (Real-time) Standard model pricing via Workers AI