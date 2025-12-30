Pricing
Cloudflare RealtimeKit is currently in Beta and is available at no cost during this period.
When RealtimeKit reaches general availability (GA), usage will be charged according to the pricing model below:
|Feature
|Price
|Audio/Video Participant
|$0.002 / minute
|Audio-Only Participant
|$0.0005 / minute
|Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming)
|$0.010 / minute
|Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming, audio only)
|$0.003 / minute
|Export (Raw RTP) into R2
|$0.0005 / minute
|Transcription (Real-time)
|Standard model pricing via Workers AI
Whether a participant is an audio-only participant or an audio/video participant is determined by the
Meeting Type of their preset.
