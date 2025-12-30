 Skip to content
Pricing

Cloudflare RealtimeKit is currently in Beta and is available at no cost during this period.

When RealtimeKit reaches general availability (GA), usage will be charged according to the pricing model below:

FeaturePrice
Audio/Video Participant$0.002 / minute
Audio-Only Participant$0.0005 / minute
Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming)$0.010 / minute
Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming, audio only)$0.003 / minute
Export (Raw RTP) into R2$0.0005 / minute
Transcription (Real-time)Standard model pricing via Workers AI

Whether a participant is an audio-only participant or an audio/video participant is determined by the Meeting Type of their preset.