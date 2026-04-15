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RtkVideoPeer

A view that renders a participant's video stream with an avatar fallback when video is disabled.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
refreshparticipant: RtkMeetingParticipant, isScreenShare: BooleanUpdate the view with the participant data

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkVideoPeer
    android:id="@+id/rtk_video_peer"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="200dp" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val videoPeer = findViewById<RtkVideoPeer>(R.id.rtk_video_peer)
videoPeer.refresh(participant, isScreenShare = false)