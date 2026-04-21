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RtkNavigationBar

A navigation bar with a title label and a close or back button. Used for modal screens such as chat, polls, and participant lists.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
titleString-The title text displayed in the navigation bar

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
titleLabelRtkLabel--The label displaying the navigation bar title (read-only)
leftButtonRtkControlBarButton--The close or back button on the left side (read-only)

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
setBackButtonClick(callBack:)VoidSets the tap handler for the back or close button

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let navBar = RtkNavigationBar(title: "Participants")
view.addSubview(navBar)

With back button handler

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let navBar = RtkNavigationBar(title: "Chat")
navBar.setBackButtonClick {
    self.dismiss(animated: true)
}
view.addSubview(navBar)