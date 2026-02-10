 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RtkSidebar

A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config
defaultSectionRtkSidebarSection-Default section
enabledSectionsRtkSidebarTab[]-Enabled sections in sidebar
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewRtkSidebarView-View type

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkSidebar } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkSidebar />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkSidebar } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkSidebar
      defaultSection={rtksidebarsection}
      enabledSections={[]}
      meeting={meeting}
    />
  );
}