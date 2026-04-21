GridView
A generic grid layout view that arranges child views in a responsive grid. Supports both portrait and landscape orientations with configurable maximum item count.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
maxItems
UInt
|❌
9
|Maximum number of items the grid can display
showingCurrently
UInt
|✅
|-
|Number of items currently visible in the grid
getChildView
@escaping () -> CellContainerView
|✅
|-
|Factory closure that creates a new child view for each grid cell
|Method
|Return Type
|Description
settingFrames(visibleItemCount:animation:completion:)
Void
|Lays out child views in portrait orientation with optional animation
settingFramesForLandScape(visibleItemCount:animation:completion:)
Void
|Lays out child views in landscape orientation with optional animation
childView(index:)
CellContainerView?
|Returns the child view at the specified index
prepareForReuse(childView:)
Void
|Prepares a child view for reuse