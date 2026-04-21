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GridView

A generic grid layout view that arranges child views in a responsive grid. Supports both portrait and landscape orientations with configurable maximum item count.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
maxItemsUInt9Maximum number of items the grid can display
showingCurrentlyUInt-Number of items currently visible in the grid
getChildView@escaping () -> CellContainerView-Factory closure that creates a new child view for each grid cell

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
settingFrames(visibleItemCount:animation:completion:)VoidLays out child views in portrait orientation with optional animation
settingFramesForLandScape(visibleItemCount:animation:completion:)VoidLays out child views in landscape orientation with optional animation
childView(index:)CellContainerView?Returns the child view at the specified index
prepareForReuse(childView:)VoidPrepares a child view for reuse

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let gridView = GridView(
    maxItems: 6,
    showingCurrently: 4,
    getChildView: {
        return CellContainerView()
    }
)
view.addSubview(gridView)

Update layout

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let gridView = GridView(
    maxItems: 9,
    showingCurrently: 3,
    getChildView: {
        return CellContainerView()
    }
)
view.addSubview(gridView)


// Update layout with animation
gridView.settingFrames(
    visibleItemCount: 4,
    animation: true,
    completion: {
        print("Layout updated")
    }
)