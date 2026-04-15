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RtkGridPaginatorView

A component which allows you to change the current page of the active participants grid.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatertkAndroidClient: RealtimeKitClient, uiTokens: RtkDesignTokensBind the paginator to the meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkGridPaginatorView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_grid_paginator"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val paginatorView = findViewById<RtkGridPaginatorView>(R.id.rtk_grid_paginator)
paginatorView.activate(meeting)