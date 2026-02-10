A component which plays a participants video and allows for placement of components like rtk-name-tag , rtk-audio-visualizer or any other component.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description config UIConfig ❌ createDefaultConfig() Config object iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack isPreview boolean ✅ - Whether tile is used for preview meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object nameTagPosition | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center' ✅ - Position of name tag participant Peer ✅ - Participant object size Size ✅ - Size states States ✅ - States object t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language variant 'solid' | 'gradient' ✅ - Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

< rtk-participant-tile ></ rtk-participant-tile >

With Properties

< rtk-participant-tile > </ rtk-participant-tile >