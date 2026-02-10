 Skip to content
rtk-participant-tile

A component which plays a participants video and allows for placement of components like rtk-name-tag, rtk-audio-visualizer or any other component.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
isPreviewboolean-Whether tile is used for preview
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
nameTagPosition| 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center'-Position of name tag
participantPeer-Participant object
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
variant'solid' | 'gradient'-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-participant-tile></rtk-participant-tile>

With Properties

<rtk-participant-tile>
</rtk-participant-tile>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-participant-tile");


  el.isPreview= true;
  el.meeting= meeting
</script>