Select SDK(s)

RealtimeKit provides two ways to build real-time media applications:

Core SDK: Client SDK built on top of Realtime SFU that provides a full set of APIs for managing video calls, from joining and leaving sessions to muting, unmuting, and toggling audio and video.

UI Kit: Recommended UI library of pre-built, customizable components for rapid development — sits on top of the Core SDK.

Note: When you use our UI Kit, you also get access to the core SDK with it, which can be used to build additional features based on your needs.

Select you framework

RealtimeKit support all the popular frameworks for web and mobile platforms. Please select the Platform and Framework that you are building on.
Framework/LibraryCore SDKUI Kit
Web-Components (HTML, Vue, Svelte)@cloudflare/realtimekit@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui
React@cloudflare/realtimekit-react@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui
Angular@cloudflare/realtimekit@cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui

Technical comparison

Here is a comprehensive guide to help you choose the right option for your project. This comparison will help you understand the trade-offs between using the Core SDK alone versus combining it with the UI Kit.

FeatureCore SDK onlyUI Kit
What you getCore APIs for managing media, host controls, chat, recording and more.prebuilt UI components along with Core APIs.
Bundle sizeMinimal (media/network only)Larger (includes Core SDK + UI components)
Time to shipLonger (build UI from scratch). Typically 5-6 days.Faster (UI Kit handles Core SDK calls). Can build an ship under 2 hours.
CustomizationComplete control, manual implementation. Need to build you own UIHigh level of customization with plug and play component library.
State managementNeeds to be manually handled.Automatic, UI Kit takes care of state management.
UI flexibilityUnlimited (build anything)High (component library + add-ons)
Learning curveSteeper (learn Core SDK APIs directly)Gentler (declarative components wrap Core SDK)
MaintenanceMore code to maintain. Larger project.Less code, component updates included
Design systemHeadless, integrates with any design system.Allows you to provide your theme.
Access to Core SDKDirect API accessDirect API access + UI components