Select SDK(s)

Note If you haven't already, we recommend trying out our demo app ↗ to get a feel for what RealtimeKit can do.

Offerings

RealtimeKit provides two ways to build real-time media applications:

Core SDK: Client SDK built on top of Realtime SFU that provides a full set of APIs for managing video calls, from joining and leaving sessions to muting, unmuting, and toggling audio and video.

UI Kit: Recommended UI library of pre-built, customizable components for rapid development — sits on top of the Core SDK.

Note: When you use our UI Kit, you also get access to the core SDK with it, which can be used to build additional features based on your needs.

Select you framework

RealtimeKit support all the popular frameworks for web and mobile platforms. Please select the Platform and Framework that you are building on.

Technical comparison

Here is a comprehensive guide to help you choose the right option for your project. This comparison will help you understand the trade-offs between using the Core SDK alone versus combining it with the UI Kit.

Feature Core SDK only UI Kit What you get Core APIs for managing media, host controls, chat, recording and more. prebuilt UI components along with Core APIs. Bundle size Minimal (media/network only) Larger (includes Core SDK + UI components) Time to ship Longer (build UI from scratch). Typically 5-6 days. Faster (UI Kit handles Core SDK calls). Can build an ship under 2 hours. Customization Complete control, manual implementation. Need to build you own UI High level of customization with plug and play component library. State management Needs to be manually handled. Automatic, UI Kit takes care of state management. UI flexibility Unlimited (build anything) High (component library + add-ons) Learning curve Steeper (learn Core SDK APIs directly) Gentler (declarative components wrap Core SDK) Maintenance More code to maintain. Larger project. Less code, component updates included Design system Headless, integrates with any design system. Allows you to provide your theme. Access to Core SDK Direct API access Direct API access + UI components