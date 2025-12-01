Monitor Recording Status
The recording of a meeting can have the following states:
|Name
|Description
|INVOKED
|Our backend servers have received the recording request, and the master is looking for a ready worker to assign the recording job.
|RECORDING
|The meeting is currently being recorded by a worker; note that this will also hold true if the meeting is being live streamed.
|UPLOADING
|The recording has been stopped and the file is being uploaded to the cloud storage. If you have not specified storage details, then the files will be uploaded only to RealtimeKit's server. Any RTMP and livestreaming link will also stop at this stage.
|UPLOADED
|The recording file upload is complete and the status webhook is also triggered.
|ERRORED
|There was an irrecoverable error while recording the meeting and the file will not be available.
There are two ways you can track what state a recording is in or view more details about a recording:
RealtimeKit sends out a
recording.statusUpdate webhook each time the recording
transitions between states during its lifecycle. Configure webhooks in your RealtimeKit app to receive these notifications.
Alternatively, you can also use the following APIs:
- List recordings: This endpoint gets all past and ongoing recordings linked to a meeting.
- Fetch active recording: This endpoint gets all ongoing recordings of a meeting.
- Fetch details of a recording: This endpoint gets a specific recording using a recording ID.
