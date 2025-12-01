How can I generate the Cloudflare API Token? To use RealtimeKit APIs, you must have a Cloudflare account ↗. Follow the Create API token guide to create a new token via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. When configuring permissions, ensure that Realtime / Realtime Admin permissions are selected. Configure any additional access policies and restrictions as needed for your use case.

Meetings

Can I schedule meetings in advance with RealtimeKit? While RealtimeKit does not include a built-in scheduling system, you can implement the scheduling experience on top of it in your application. RealtimeKit meetings do not have start or end time, so your backend must store the schedule and enforce when users are allowed to join. A common approach is: When a user schedules a meeting, your backend creates a meeting in RealtimeKit and stores the meeting id together with the start and end times.

together with the start and end times. When a user tries to join the meeting in your application, your backend checks whether the current time is within the allowed window.

If the checks pass, your backend adds the participant to the meeting, returns the participant auth token to the frontend and the frontend passes that token to the RealtimeKit SDK so the user can join.

How do I prevent participants from joining a meeting after a specific date or time? You can disable the meeting at the required time by setting its status to INACTIVE using a PATCH request to the Update Meeting endpoint. This prevents participants from joining the meeting and prevents any new Sessions from starting. Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/realtime/kit/{APP_ID}/meetings/{MEETING_ID} \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "status": "INACTIVE" }'

Participants

How do I generate an auth token for a participant? Your backend generates an authentication token by adding the user as a participant to a meeting with the Add Participant API endpoint. The API response includes a token field, which is the authentication token for that participant in that meeting. If you need a new token for an existing participant after the previous token has expired, use the Refresh Participant Token endpoint. For more details, see Participant tokens.

Can the same user join from multiple devices or browser tabs? Yes. A single participant can be represented by multiple peers if the user joins the same meeting from different devices or tabs. Each connection becomes a separate peer, but they all map back to the same participant.

How can I prevent a user from joining a meeting again? Delete that user's participant for the meeting using the Delete Participant API endpoint. Once the participant is deleted and you stop issuing new tokens for them, they will no longer be able to join that meeting.

Can the same participant join multiple sessions of a meeting? Yes. As long as the participant exists for that meeting and has a valid authentication token, that participant can join multiple live sessions of the same meeting over time.

Do I need to create a new participant for every session? In most cases, no. You typically create a participant once for a given user and meeting, and then reuse that participant across sessions of that meeting. You may need to refresh the participant’s authentication token over time, but you do not need to recreate the participant.

What should I use for custom_participant_id? Use a stable internal identifier from your own system, such as a numeric user id or UUID. Do not use personal data such as email addresses, phone numbers, or other personally identifiable information.

Presets

Do I need a new preset for every meeting or participant? Presets are re-usable set of rules and configurations that are defined at the App level. You can use the same preset for multiple participants. Read more about presets here.

Client Side SDKs