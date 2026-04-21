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RtkButton

A general-purpose button component with multiple variants and sizes.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Button content/label
onClickany-Press handler callback
kind'button' | 'icon' | 'wide''button'Button kind
variant'danger' | 'ghost' | 'primary' | 'secondary'-Visual style variant
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'-Button size
reversebooleanfalseReverse the button content order
disabledboolean-Whether the button is disabled
styleStyleProp<any>-Custom React Native styles

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkButton } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkButton onClick={() => console.log("pressed")}>Press Me</RtkButton>;
}

With Properties

import { RtkButton } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkButton
      onClick={() => console.log("pressed")}
      variant="primary"
      size="md"
      kind="wide"
    >
      Join Meeting
    </RtkButton>
  );
}