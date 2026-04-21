RtkButton
A general-purpose button component with multiple variants and sizes.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|❌
|-
|Button content/label
onClick
any
|✅
|-
|Press handler callback
kind
'button' | 'icon' | 'wide'
|❌
'button'
|Button kind
variant
'danger' | 'ghost' | 'primary' | 'secondary'
|❌
|-
|Visual style variant
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
|-
|Button size
reverse
boolean
|❌
false
|Reverse the button content order
disabled
boolean
|❌
|-
|Whether the button is disabled
style
StyleProp<any>
|❌
|-
|Custom React Native styles