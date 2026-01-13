Remote Participants

 Skip to content
This guide explains how to access participant data, display videos, handle events, and manage participant permissions in your RealtimeKit meetings.

The participant object contains all information related to a particular participants, including information about the grid and each participants media streams, name, and state variables. It is accessible via meeting.participants.

Properties

Metadata Properties:

  • id - The participantId of the participant (aka peerId)
  • userId - The userId of the participant
  • name - The participant's name
  • picture - The participant's picture (if any)
  • customParticipantId - An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant
  • isPinned - Set to true if the participant is pinned
  • presetName - Name of the preset associated with the participant

Use the useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access properties:

// Number of participants joined in the meeting
const participantCount = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.count);


// Number of pages available in paginated mode
const pageCount = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.pageCount);


// Maximum number of participants in active state
const maxActiveCount = useRealtimeKitSelector(
  (m) => m.participants.maxActiveParticipantsCount,
);


// ParticipantId of the last participant who spoke
const lastActiveSpeaker = useRealtimeKitSelector(
  (m) => m.participants.lastActiveSpeaker,
);

Media Properties:

These properties are available on each participant in meeting.participants.

  • videoEnabled - Set to true if the participant's camera is on
  • audioEnabled - Set to true if the participant is unmuted
  • screenShareEnabled - Set to true if the participant is sharing their screen
  • videoTrack - The video track of the participant
  • audioTrack - The audio track of the participant
  • screenShareTracks - The video and audio tracks of the participant's screen share

You can fetch a participant from the Participant Maps.

// Get a specific participant
const participant = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) =>
  m.participants.joined.get(participantId),
);


// Access participant properties
console.log(participant.name);
console.log(participant.videoEnabled);
console.log(participant.audioEnabled);

Participant Maps

The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under meeting.participants. These do not include the local user.

The meeting.participants object contains the following maps:

  • joined - All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)
  • waitlisted - All participants waiting to join the meeting
  • active - All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)
  • pinned - All pinned participants in the meeting

If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the active map. To display a list of all participants, use the joined map.

Each participant in these maps is of type RTKParticipant.

Use the useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access participant maps:

import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react";


// Get all joined participants
const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.joined);


// Get active participants (those on screen)
const activeParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.active);


// Get pinned participants
const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.pinned);


// Get waitlisted participants
const waitlistedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector(
  (m) => m.participants.waitlisted,
);

Types of Grids

The SDK offers two kinds of grids out of the box

  • Active Grid - Participants are automatically replaced in the grid based on who is speaking or has their video turned on.
  • Paginated Grid - Allows users to view all participants by changing pages. Use setPage() to change the current page.

The viewMode property indicates which grid type is currently active, It can assume two values: ACTIVE_GRID mode or PAGINATED.

  • ACTIVE_GRID mode - Participants are automatically replaced in the meeting.participants.activemap based on their media state.
  • PAGINATED mode - Participants in meeting.participants.active are fixed based on the page number. Use setPage() to change the active participants.

Set View Mode

// Set the view mode to paginated
await meeting.participants.setViewMode("PAGINATED");


// Set the view mode to active grid
await meeting.participants.setViewMode("ACTIVE_GRID");

Set Page in Paginated Mode

// Switch to second page
await meeting.participants.setPage(2);

Fetch View Mode

const viewMode = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.viewMode);
const currentPage = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.currentPage);

Host Controls

The participant object allows the host, several controls. These can be selected while creating the host preset.

Media controls

With the correct permissions, the host can disable media for remote participants like so:

const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);


// Disable a participant's video stream
participant.disableVideo();


// Disable a participant's audio stream
participant.disableAudio();


// Kick a participant from the meeting
participant.kick();

Waiting Room Controls

The waiting room allows the host to control which users can join your meeting and when. They can either choose to accept or reject the request.

You can also automate this flow so that users join the meeting automatically when the host joins the meeting, using presets.

Accept Waiting Room Request

await meeting.participants.acceptWaitingRoomRequest(participantId);

Reject Waiting Room Request

await meeting.participants.rejectWaitingRoomRequest(participantId);

Pin Participants

The host can choose to pin/unpin participants to the grid. The current limit on pinning is 1 participant.

const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);


// Pin a participant
await participant.pin();


// Unpin a participant
await participant.unpin();

Update Participant Permissions

The host can additionally modify the permissions for a participant. Permissions for a participant are defined by their preset.

First, you need to find the participant(s) you want to update.

const participantIds = meeting.participants.joined
  .toArray()
  .filter((e) => e.name.startsWith("John"))
  .map((p) => p.id);

You can use the updatePermission method like so to modify the permissions for the participant.

// Allow file upload permissions in public chat
const newPermissions = {
  chat: {
    public: {
      files: true,
    },
  },
};


meeting.participants.updatePermissions(participantIds, newPermissions);

The following permissions can be modified

TypeScript
interface UpdatedPermissions {
  polls?: {
    canCreate?: boolean;
    canVote?: boolean;
  };
  plugins?: {
    canClose?: boolean;
    canStart?: boolean;
  };
  chat?: {
    public?: {
      canSend?: boolean;
      text?: boolean;
      files?: boolean;
    };
    private?: {
      canSend?: boolean;
      text?: boolean;
      files?: boolean;
    };
  };
}

Display Videos in your UI

This guide will show you how to display videos in your custom grid.

Optionally, you can use the RtkGrid component from the UI Kit to display participants. This component handles all grid-related events and data automatically.

Register Video Element

Deregister Video Element

Using UI Kit Grid

RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos:

import { RtkGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui";


function MeetingGrid() {
  return <RtkGrid />;
}

The RtkGrid component handles all grid-related events and data automatically. It supports:

  • RtkSimpleGrid - Renders participant tiles in a simple grid
  • RtkSpotlightGrid - Renders pinned participants in a spotlight area with others in a smaller grid
  • RtkMixedGrid - Renders screenshares and plugins in the main view with a configurable smaller grid

Custom Grid using UI Kit

For custom video rendering, use the RtkParticipantTile component:

import { RtkParticipantTile } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui";
import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react";


function CustomVideoGrid() {
  const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) =>
    m.participants.active.toArray(),
  );


  return (
    <div
      style={{
        display: "grid",
        gridTemplateColumns: "repeat(auto-fit, minmax(300px, 1fr))",
      }}
    >
      {participants.map((participant) => (
        <RtkParticipantTile key={participant.id} participant={participant} />
      ))}
    </div>
  );
}