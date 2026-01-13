Remote Participants

This guide explains how to access participant data, display videos, handle events, and manage participant permissions in your RealtimeKit meetings.
The participant object contains all information related to a particular participants, including information about the grid and each participants media streams, name, and state variables. It is accessible via
meeting.participants.
id - The
participantId of the participant (aka
peerId)
userId - The
userId of the participant
name - The participant's name
picture - The participant's picture (if any)
customParticipantId - An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant
isPinned - Set to
true if the participant is pinned
presetName - Name of the preset associated with the participant
// Number of participants joined in the meeting console . log ( meeting . participants . count ) ; // Number of pages available in paginated mode console . log ( meeting . participants . pageCount ) ; // Maximum number of participants in active state console . log ( meeting . participants . maxActiveParticipantsCount ) ; // ParticipantId of the last participant who spoke console . log ( meeting . participants . lastActiveSpeaker ) ;
Use the
useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access properties:
// Number of participants joined in the meeting const participantCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . count ) ; // Number of pages available in paginated mode const pageCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pageCount ) ; // Maximum number of participants in active state const maxActiveCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . maxActiveParticipantsCount , // ParticipantId of the last participant who spoke const lastActiveSpeaker = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . lastActiveSpeaker ,
These properties are available on each participant in
meeting.participants.
videoEnabled - Set to
true if the participant's camera is on
audioEnabled - Set to
true if the participant is unmuted
screenShareEnabled - Set to
true if the participant is sharing their screen
videoTrack - The video track of the participant
audioTrack - The audio track of the participant
screenShareTracks - The video and audio tracks of the participant's screen share
You can fetch a participant from the
Participant Maps.
const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Access participant properties console . log ( participant . name ) ; console . log ( participant . videoEnabled ) ; console . log ( participant . audioEnabled ) ;
// Get a specific participant const participant = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) , // Access participant properties console . log ( participant . name ) ; console . log ( participant . videoEnabled ) ; console . log ( participant . audioEnabled ) ;
All participants are stored under
meeting.participants. These do not include the local user.
The
meeting.participants is an object that contains the following maps:
- All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)
joined
- All participants waiting to join the meeting
waitlisted
- All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)
active
- All pinned participants in the meeting
pinned
If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the
active map. To display a list of all participants, use the
joined map.
Each participant in these maps is of type
RTKParticipant.
The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under
meeting.participants. These do not include the local user.
The
meeting.participants object contains the following maps:
- All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)
joined
- All participants waiting to join the meeting
waitlisted
- All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)
active
- All pinned participants in the meeting
pinned
If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the
active map. To display a list of all participants, use the
joined map.
Each participant in these maps is of type
RTKParticipant.
// Get all joined participants const joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . joined ; // Get active participants (those on screen) const activeParticipants = meeting . participants . active ; // Get pinned participants const pinnedParticipants = meeting . participants . pinned ; // Get waitlisted participants const waitlistedParticipants = meeting . participants . waitlisted ;
Use the
useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access participant maps:
import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; // Get all joined participants const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined ) ; // Get active participants (those on screen) const activeParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . active ) ; // Get pinned participants const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pinned ) ; // Get waitlisted participants const waitlistedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . waitlisted ,
The SDK offers two kinds of grids out of the box
Active Grid - Participants are automatically replaced in the grid based on who is speaking or has their video turned on.
Paginated Grid - Allows users to view all participants by changing pages. Use
setPage() to change the current page.
The
viewMode property indicates which grid type is currently active, It can assume two values:
ACTIVE_GRID mode or
PAGINATED.
- Participants are automatically replaced in the
ACTIVE_GRID mode
meeting.participants.activemap based on their media state.
- Participants in
PAGINATED mode
meeting.participants.active are fixed based on the page number. Use
setPage() to change the active participants.
// Set the view mode to paginated await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( "PAGINATED" ) ; // Set the view mode to active grid await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( "ACTIVE_GRID" ) ;
// Set the view mode to paginated await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( "PAGINATED" ) ; // Set the view mode to active grid await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( "ACTIVE_GRID" ) ;
Set Page in Paginated Mode
await meeting . participants . setPage ( 2 ) ;
await meeting . participants . setPage ( 2 ) ;
const viewMode = meeting . participants . viewMode ; const currentPage = meeting . participants . currentPage ;
const viewMode = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . viewMode ) ; const currentPage = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . currentPage ) ;
The participant object allows the host, several controls. These can be selected while creating the host
preset.
With the correct permissions, the host can disable media for remote participants like so:
const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Disable a participant's video stream participant . disableVideo () ; // Disable a participant's audio stream participant . disableAudio () ; // Kick a participant from the meeting
const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Disable a participant's video stream participant . disableVideo () ; // Disable a participant's audio stream participant . disableAudio () ; // Kick a participant from the meeting
The waiting room allows the host to control which users can join your meeting and when. They can either choose to accept or reject the request.
You can also automate this flow so that users join the meeting automatically when the host joins the meeting, using
presets.
Accept Waiting Room Request
await meeting . participants . acceptWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;
await meeting . participants . acceptWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;
Reject Waiting Room Request
await meeting . participants . rejectWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;
await meeting . participants . rejectWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;
The host can choose to pin/unpin participants to the grid. The current limit on pinning is 1 participant.
const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; await participant . unpin () ;
const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; await participant . unpin () ;
Update Participant Permissions
The host can additionally modify the permissions for a participant. Permissions for a participant are defined by their preset.
First, you need to find the participant(s) you want to update.
const participantIds = meeting . participants . joined . filter ( ( e ) => e . name . startsWith ( "John" ))
const participantIds = meeting . participants . joined . filter ( ( e ) => e . name . startsWith ( "John" ))
You can use the
updatePermission method like so to modify the permissions for the participant.
// Allow file upload permissions in public chat meeting . participants . updatePermissions ( participantIds , newPermissions ) ;
// Allow file upload permissions in public chat meeting . participants . updatePermissions ( participantIds , newPermissions ) ;
The following permissions can be modified
interface UpdatedPermissions {
interface UpdatedPermissions {
Display Videos in your UI
This guide will show you how to display videos in your custom grid.
Optionally, you can use the
RtkGrid component from the UI Kit to display participants. This component handles all grid-related events and data automatically.
To play a participant's video track on a
<video> element:
< video class = "participant-video" id = "participant-video" ></ video > const videoElement = document . getElementById ( "participant-video" ) ; const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Register the video element participant . registerVideoElement ( videoElement ) ;
For local user preview (video not sent to other users):
meeting . self . registerVideoElement ( videoElement , true ) ;
Clean up when the video element is no longer needed:
participant . deregisterVideoElement ( videoElement ) ;
RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos:
import { RtkGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ;
The
RtkGrid component handles all grid-related events and data automatically. It supports:
- Renders participant tiles in a simple grid
RtkSimpleGrid
- Renders pinned participants in a spotlight area with others in a smaller grid
RtkSpotlightGrid
- Renders screenshares and plugins in the main view with a configurable smaller grid
RtkMixedGrid
RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos:
import { Component , Input } from "@angular/core" ; selector : "app-meeting-grid" , templateUrl : "./meeting-grid.component.html" , export class MeetingGridComponent { < rtk-grid meeting = "meeting" ></ rtk-grid >
RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos:
<!-- Import RealtimeKit Core via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > <!-- Import RealtimeKit UI via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > style = "display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: 100vh; margin: 0;" < rtk-grid id = "my-grid" /> const searchParams = new URL(window.location.href).searchParams; const authToken = searchParams.get('authToken'); "An authToken wasn't passed, please pass an authToken in the URL query to join a meeting." document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ). meeting = meeting ;
The
rtk-grid component handles all grid-related events and data automatically. It supports:
- Renders participant tiles in a simple grid
rtk-simple-grid
- Renders pinned participants in a spotlight area with others in a smaller grid
rtk-spotlight-grid
- Renders screenshares and plugins in the main view with a configurable smaller grid
rtk-mixed-grid
For custom video rendering, use the
RtkParticipantTile component:
import { RtkParticipantTile } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; function CustomVideoGrid () { const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . active . toArray () , gridTemplateColumns: "repeat(auto-fit, minmax(300px, 1fr))" , { participants . map (( participant ) => ( < RtkParticipantTile key = { participant . id } participant = { participant } />
For custom video rendering, use the
rtk-participant-tile component.
import { Component , Input , OnInit } from "@angular/core" ; selector : "app-custom-video-grid" , templateUrl : "./custom-video-grid.component.html" , export class CustomVideoGridComponent implements OnInit { participants : any [] = [] ; this . participants = this . meeting ?. participants ?. active ?. toArray ?. () ?? [] ; style = "display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(300px, 1fr));" *ngFor = "let participant of participants" [participant] = "participant"
For custom video rendering, use the
rtk-participant-tile component:
<!-- Import RealtimeKit Core via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > <!-- Import RealtimeKit UI via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > style = "display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: 100vh; margin: 0;" < rtk-participant-tile id = "my-tile" /> const searchParams = new URL(window.location.href).searchParams; const authToken = searchParams.get('authToken'); "An authToken wasn't passed, please pass an authToken in the URL query to join a meeting." const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient.init({ document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ). meeting = meeting ; document . getElementById ( 'my-tile' ). participant = meeting . self ;