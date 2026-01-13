Remote Participants

This guide explains how to access participant data, display videos, handle events, and manage participant permissions in your RealtimeKit meetings.

Prerequisites This page assumes you've already initialized the SDK and understand the meeting object structure. Refer to Initialize SDK and Meeting Object Explained if needed.

The participant object contains all information related to a particular participants, including information about the grid and each participants media streams, name, and state variables. It is accessible via meeting.participants .

Properties

Metadata Properties:

id - The participantId of the participant (aka peerId )

- The of the participant (aka ) userId - The userId of the participant

- The of the participant name - The participant's name

- The participant's name picture - The participant's picture (if any)

- The participant's picture (if any) customParticipantId - An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant

- An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant isPinned - Set to true if the participant is pinned

- Set to if the participant is pinned presetName - Name of the preset associated with the participant

JavaScript // Number of participants joined in the meeting console . log ( meeting . participants . count ) ; // Number of pages available in paginated mode console . log ( meeting . participants . pageCount ) ; // Maximum number of participants in active state console . log ( meeting . participants . maxActiveParticipantsCount ) ; // ParticipantId of the last participant who spoke console . log ( meeting . participants . lastActiveSpeaker ) ;

Use the useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access properties: // Number of participants joined in the meeting const participantCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . count ) ; // Number of pages available in paginated mode const pageCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pageCount ) ; // Maximum number of participants in active state const maxActiveCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . maxActiveParticipantsCount , ) ; // ParticipantId of the last participant who spoke const lastActiveSpeaker = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . lastActiveSpeaker , ) ;

Media Properties:

These properties are available on each participant in meeting.participants .

videoEnabled - Set to true if the participant's camera is on

- Set to if the participant's camera is on audioEnabled - Set to true if the participant is unmuted

- Set to if the participant is unmuted screenShareEnabled - Set to true if the participant is sharing their screen

- Set to if the participant is sharing their screen videoTrack - The video track of the participant

- The video track of the participant audioTrack - The audio track of the participant

- The audio track of the participant screenShareTracks - The video and audio tracks of the participant's screen share

You can fetch a participant from the Participant Maps.

JavaScript const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Access participant properties console . log ( participant . name ) ; console . log ( participant . videoEnabled ) ; console . log ( participant . audioEnabled ) ;

// Get a specific participant const participant = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) , ) ; // Access participant properties console . log ( participant . name ) ; console . log ( participant . videoEnabled ) ; console . log ( participant . audioEnabled ) ;

Participant Maps

All participants are stored under meeting.participants . These do not include the local user. The meeting.participants is an object that contains the following maps: joined - All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)

The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under meeting.participants . These do not include the local user. The meeting.participants object contains the following maps: joined - All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)

- All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user) waitlisted - All participants waiting to join the meeting

- All participants waiting to join the meeting active - All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)

- All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen) pinned - All pinned participants in the meeting If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the active map. To display a list of all participants, use the joined map. Each participant in these maps is of type RTKParticipant .

JavaScript // Get all joined participants const joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . joined ; // Get active participants (those on screen) const activeParticipants = meeting . participants . active ; // Get pinned participants const pinnedParticipants = meeting . participants . pinned ; // Get waitlisted participants const waitlistedParticipants = meeting . participants . waitlisted ;

Use the useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access participant maps: import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; // Get all joined participants const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined ) ; // Get active participants (those on screen) const activeParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . active ) ; // Get pinned participants const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pinned ) ; // Get waitlisted participants const waitlistedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . waitlisted , ) ;

Types of Grids

The SDK offers two kinds of grids out of the box

Active Grid - Participants are automatically replaced in the grid based on who is speaking or has their video turned on.

- Participants are automatically replaced in the grid based on who is speaking or has their video turned on. Paginated Grid - Allows users to view all participants by changing pages. Use setPage() to change the current page.

The viewMode property indicates which grid type is currently active, It can assume two values: ACTIVE_GRID mode or PAGINATED .

ACTIVE_GRID mode - Participants are automatically replaced in the meeting.participants.active map based on their media state.

- Participants are automatically replaced in the map based on their media state. PAGINATED mode - Participants in meeting.participants.active are fixed based on the page number. Use setPage() to change the active participants.

Set View Mode

JavaScript // Set the view mode to paginated await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( "PAGINATED" ) ; // Set the view mode to active grid await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( "ACTIVE_GRID" ) ;

Set Page in Paginated Mode

JavaScript // Switch to second page await meeting . participants . setPage ( 2 ) ;

Fetch View Mode

const viewMode = meeting . participants . viewMode ; const currentPage = meeting . participants . currentPage ;

Host Controls

The participant object allows the host, several controls. These can be selected while creating the host preset.

Media controls

With the correct permissions, the host can disable media for remote participants like so:

JavaScript const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Disable a participant's video stream participant . disableVideo () ; // Disable a participant's audio stream participant . disableAudio () ; // Kick a participant from the meeting participant . kick () ;

Waiting Room Controls

The waiting room allows the host to control which users can join your meeting and when. They can either choose to accept or reject the request.

You can also automate this flow so that users join the meeting automatically when the host joins the meeting, using presets.

Accept Waiting Room Request

JavaScript await meeting . participants . acceptWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;

Reject Waiting Room Request

JavaScript await meeting . participants . rejectWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;

Pin Participants

The host can choose to pin/unpin participants to the grid. The current limit on pinning is 1 participant.

JavaScript const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Pin a participant await participant . pin () ; // Unpin a participant await participant . unpin () ;

The host can additionally modify the permissions for a participant. Permissions for a participant are defined by their preset.

Note When the host updates the permissions for a participant, the preset is not modified and the permission changes are limited to the duration of the meeting.

First, you need to find the participant(s) you want to update.

JavaScript const participantIds = meeting . participants . joined . toArray () . filter ( ( e ) => e . name . startsWith ( "John" )) . map ( ( p ) => p . id ) ;

You can use the updatePermission method like so to modify the permissions for the participant.

JavaScript // Allow file upload permissions in public chat const newPermissions = { chat : { public : { files : true , }, }, }; meeting . participants . updatePermissions ( participantIds , newPermissions ) ;

The following permissions can be modified

TypeScript interface UpdatedPermissions { polls ?: { canCreate ?: boolean ; canVote ?: boolean ; }; plugins ?: { canClose ?: boolean ; canStart ?: boolean ; }; chat ?: { public ?: { canSend ?: boolean ; text ?: boolean ; files ?: boolean ; }; private ?: { canSend ?: boolean ; text ?: boolean ; files ?: boolean ; }; }; }

Display Videos in your UI

This guide will show you how to display videos in your custom grid.

Optionally, you can use the RtkGrid component from the UI Kit to display participants. This component handles all grid-related events and data automatically.

Register Video Element

To play a participant's video track on a <video> element: < video class = "participant-video" id = "participant-video" ></ video > JavaScript // Get the video element const videoElement = document . getElementById ( "participant-video" ) ; // Get the participant const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ; // Register the video element participant . registerVideoElement ( videoElement ) ; For local user preview (video not sent to other users): JavaScript meeting . self . registerVideoElement ( videoElement , true ) ;

Deregister Video Element

Clean up when the video element is no longer needed: JavaScript participant . deregisterVideoElement ( videoElement ) ;

Using UI Kit Grid

RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos: import { RtkGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; function MeetingGrid () { return < RtkGrid />; } The RtkGrid component handles all grid-related events and data automatically. It supports: RtkSimpleGrid - Renders participant tiles in a simple grid

RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos: meeting-grid.component.ts import { Component , Input } from "@angular/core" ; @ Component ( { selector : "app-meeting-grid" , templateUrl : "./meeting-grid.component.html" , } ) export class MeetingGridComponent { @ Input () meeting : any ; } meeting-grid.component.html < rtk-grid meeting = "meeting" ></ rtk-grid >

RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos: < head > <!-- Import RealtimeKit Core via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > <!-- Import RealtimeKit UI via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > </ head > < body > < rtk-ui-provider id = "rtk-ui-provider" style = "display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: 100vh; margin: 0;" > < rtk-grid id = "my-grid" /> </ rtk-ui-provider > </ body > < script > const searchParams = new URL(window.location.href).searchParams; const authToken = searchParams.get('authToken'); if (!authToken) { alert ( "An authToken wasn't passed, please pass an authToken in the URL query to join a meeting." ); } // Initialize a meeting RealtimeKitClient.init({ authToken , }).then((meeting) => { document . querySelector ( "rtk-ui-provider" ). meeting = meeting ; }); </ script > The rtk-grid component handles all grid-related events and data automatically. It supports: rtk-simple-grid - Renders participant tiles in a simple grid

Custom Grid using UI Kit

For custom video rendering, use the RtkParticipantTile component: import { RtkParticipantTile } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; function CustomVideoGrid () { const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . active . toArray () , ) ; return ( < div style = {{ display: "grid" , gridTemplateColumns: "repeat(auto-fit, minmax(300px, 1fr))" , }} > { participants . map (( participant ) => ( < RtkParticipantTile key = { participant . id } participant = { participant } /> ))} </ div > ) ; }

For custom video rendering, use the rtk-participant-tile component. custom-video-grid.component.ts import { Component , Input , OnInit } from "@angular/core" ; @ Component ( { selector : "app-custom-video-grid" , templateUrl : "./custom-video-grid.component.html" , } ) export class CustomVideoGridComponent implements OnInit { @ Input () meeting : any ; participants : any [] = [] ; ngOnInit () { this . participants = this . meeting ?. participants ?. active ?. toArray ?. () ?? [] ; } } custom-video-grid.component.html < div style = "display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(300px, 1fr));" > < rtk-participant-tile *ngFor = "let participant of participants" [participant] = "participant" ></ rtk-participant-tile > </ div >