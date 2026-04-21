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RtkMenuItem

A pressable menu item within a menu.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Menu item content
onClick(ev) => {}-Press handler callback
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'-Size variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkMenuItem } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMenuItem onClick={() => ({})}>
      <Text>Option 1</Text>
    </RtkMenuItem>
  );
}

With Properties

import { RtkMenuItem } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMenuItem onClick={(ev) => ({})} size="md">
      <Text>Option 1</Text>
    </RtkMenuItem>
  );
}