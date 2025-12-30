 Skip to content
State Management

Prerequisites

This page builds upon the Basic Implementation Guide. Make sure you've read those first.

The code examples on this page assume you've already imported the necessary packages and initialized the SDK.

How UI Kit Components Communicate

The UI Kit components are able to understand and synchronize with each other because they are nested under the RtkMeeting component. The RtkMeeting component acts as the central coordinator that ensures all components under it stay in sync when it comes to meeting state, participant updates, and other real-time changes.

Here's an example of how state synchronization works when opening the participants sidebar:

flowchart LR
    accTitle: Sidebar State Synchronization Example
    accDescr: Example showing how clicking participants toggle updates sidebar through meeting coordination

    Toggle["👤 ParticipantsToggle<br/>(User clicks)"]
    Meeting["Meeting Component<br/>(State Coordinator)"]
    Sidebar["Sidebar<br/>(Opens/Closes)"]
    App["Your App<br/>(Gets notified)"]

    Toggle -->|"emits rtkStateUpdate<br/>{activeSidebar: true,<br/>sidebar: 'participants'}"|Meeting
    Meeting -->|"propagates state"|Sidebar
    Meeting -->|"emits rtkStatesUpdate"|App

    style Meeting fill:#F48120,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff
    style App fill:#0051C3,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff

State Flow

  1. Child components emit state updates: When any UI component needs to update state, it emits a state update event
  2. Meeting component listens and coordinates: The meeting component listens to all these state update events from its children
  3. State propagation: The meeting component propagates the updated state to all other child components to keep them synchronized
  4. External notification: The meeting component also emits rtkStatesUpdate event that your application can listen to for updating your custom UI or performing actions based on state changes

Listening to State Updates

To build custom UI or perform actions based on meeting state changes, you need to listen to the rtkStatesUpdate event emitted by the meeting component. This event provides you with the current state of the meeting, including active speaker, participant list, recording status, and more.

Example Code

For React, you can use the onRtkStatesUpdate prop on the RtkMeeting component to listen for state updates.

import {
  RealtimeKitProvider,
  useRealtimeKitClient,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react";
import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui";
import { useEffect, useState } from "react";


function App() {
  const [meeting, initMeeting] = useRealtimeKitClient();
  const [authToken, setAuthToken] = useState("<participant_auth_token>");
  const [states, setStates] = useState({});


  useEffect(() => {
    if (authToken) {
      initMeeting({
        authToken: authToken,
      });
    }
  }, [authToken]);


  return (
    <RealtimeKitProvider value={meeting}>
      <RtkMeeting
        showSetupScreen={true}
        meeting={meeting}
        onRtkStatesUpdate={(e) => {
          // Update states when rtk-meeting emits state updates
          setStates(e.detail);


          // Example: Access various state properties
          console.log("Meeting state:", e.detail.meeting); // 'idle', 'setup', 'joined', 'ended', 'waiting'
          console.log("Is sidebar active:", e.detail.activeSidebar);
          console.log("Current sidebar section:", e.detail.sidebar);
          console.log("Is screen sharing:", e.detail.activeScreenShare);
        }}
      />


      {/* Use states to build custom UI */}
      <div className="custom-ui">
        <p>Meeting State: {states.meeting}</p>
        <p>Sidebar Open: {states.activeSidebar ? "Yes" : "No"}</p>
      </div>
    </RealtimeKitProvider>
  );
}

Alternative: Using Refs (Multiple Meetings)

If you're building an experience with multiple meetings on the same page or back-to-back meetings, using refs is recommended to avoid state conflicts between different meeting instances:

import {
  RealtimeKitProvider,
  useRealtimeKitClient,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react";
import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui";
import { useEffect, useState, useRef } from "react";


function App() {
  const [meeting, initMeeting] = useRealtimeKitClient();
  const [authToken, setAuthToken] = useState("<participant_auth_token>");
  const [states, setStates] = useState({});
  const meetingRef = useRef(null);


  useEffect(() => {
    if (authToken) {
      initMeeting({
        authToken: authToken,
      });
    }
  }, [authToken]);


  useEffect(() => {
    if (!meetingRef.current) return;


    const handleStatesUpdate = (e) => {
      setStates(e.detail);
      console.log("Meeting state:", e.detail.meeting);
      console.log("Is sidebar active:", e.detail.activeSidebar);
    };


    // Add event listener via ref
    meetingRef.current.addEventListener("rtkStatesUpdate", handleStatesUpdate);


    // Cleanup listener when component unmounts or meeting changes
    return () => {
      meetingRef.current?.removeEventListener(
        "rtkStatesUpdate",
        handleStatesUpdate,
      );
    };
  }, [meetingRef.current]);


  return (
    <RealtimeKitProvider value={meeting}>
      <RtkMeeting ref={meetingRef} showSetupScreen={true} meeting={meeting} />


      {/* Use states to build custom UI */}
      <div className="custom-ui">
        <p>Meeting State: {states.meeting}</p>
        <p>Sidebar Open: {states.activeSidebar ? "Yes" : "No"}</p>
      </div>
    </RealtimeKitProvider>
  );
}

State Properties

The rtkStatesUpdate event provides detailed information about the UI Kit's internal state. Key properties include:

  • meeting: Current meeting state - 'idle', 'setup', 'joined', 'ended', or 'waiting'
  • activeSidebar: Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean)
  • sidebar: Current sidebar section - 'chat', 'participants', 'polls', 'plugins', etc.
  • activeScreenShare: Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean)
  • activeMoreMenu: Whether the more menu is open (boolean)
  • activeSettings: Whether settings panel is open (boolean)
  • viewType: Current video grid view type (string)
  • prefs: User preferences object (e.g., mirrorVideo, muteNotificationSounds)
  • roomLeftState: State when leaving the room
  • activeOverlayModal: Active overlay modal configuration object
  • activeConfirmationModal: Active confirmation modal configuration object
  • And many more UI state properties

Best Practices

  • Store states appropriately: Use React's useState hook or a state management library (like Zustand or Redux) for React apps. For vanilla JavaScript, use a reactive state management solution or simple object storage.
  • Avoid excessive re-renders: Only update your UI when necessary. In React, consider using useMemo or useCallback to optimize performance.
  • Access nested properties safely: Always check if nested properties exist before accessing them (e.g., states.sidebar, states.prefs?.mirrorVideo).
  • Use states for conditional rendering: Leverage the UI states to show/hide UI elements or respond to interface changes (e.g., showing custom indicators when states.activeScreenShare is true).
  • Understand the difference: rtkStatesUpdate provides UI Kit internal states for interface management. For meeting data (participants, active speaker, recording status), use the Core SDK's meeting object and its events directly.