How UI Kit Components Communicate

The UI Kit components are able to understand and synchronize with each other because they are nested under the RtkMeeting component. The RtkMeeting component acts as the central coordinator that ensures all components under it stay in sync when it comes to meeting state, participant updates, and other real-time changes.

Here's an example of how state synchronization works when opening the participants sidebar:

flowchart LR accTitle: Sidebar State Synchronization Example accDescr: Example showing how clicking participants toggle updates sidebar through meeting coordination Toggle["👤 ParticipantsToggle<br/>(User clicks)"] Meeting["Meeting Component<br/>(State Coordinator)"] Sidebar["Sidebar<br/>(Opens/Closes)"] App["Your App<br/>(Gets notified)"] Toggle -->|"emits rtkStateUpdate<br/>{activeSidebar: true,<br/>sidebar: 'participants'}"|Meeting Meeting -->|"propagates state"|Sidebar Meeting -->|"emits rtkStatesUpdate"|App style Meeting fill:#F48120,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff style App fill:#0051C3,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff

State Flow

Child components emit state updates: When any UI component needs to update state, it emits a state update event Meeting component listens and coordinates: The meeting component listens to all these state update events from its children State propagation: The meeting component propagates the updated state to all other child components to keep them synchronized External notification: The meeting component also emits rtkStatesUpdate event that your application can listen to for updating your custom UI or performing actions based on state changes

To build custom UI or perform actions based on meeting state changes, you need to listen to the rtkStatesUpdate event emitted by the meeting component. This event provides you with the current state of the meeting, including active speaker, participant list, recording status, and more.

Note Store the states in a state management solution (like React's useState or a plain JavaScript object) to alter your UI based on meeting state changes.

Example Code

For React, you can use the onRtkStatesUpdate prop on the RtkMeeting component to listen for state updates. import { RealtimeKitProvider , useRealtimeKitClient , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useEffect , useState } from "react" ; function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const [ authToken , setAuthToken ] = useState ( "<participant_auth_token>" ) ; const [ states , setStates ] = useState ( {} ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( authToken ) { initMeeting ( { authToken : authToken , } ) ; } }, [ authToken ]) ; return ( < RealtimeKitProvider value = { meeting }> < RtkMeeting showSetupScreen = { true } meeting = { meeting } onRtkStatesUpdate = {( e ) => { // Update states when rtk-meeting emits state updates setStates ( e . detail ); // Example: Access various state properties console . log ( "Meeting state:" , e . detail . meeting ); // 'idle', 'setup', 'joined', 'ended', 'waiting' console . log ( "Is sidebar active:" , e . detail . activeSidebar ); console . log ( "Current sidebar section:" , e . detail . sidebar ); console . log ( "Is screen sharing:" , e . detail . activeScreenShare ); }} /> { /* Use states to build custom UI */ } < div className = "custom-ui" > < p >Meeting State: { states . meeting }</ p > < p >Sidebar Open: { states . activeSidebar ? "Yes" : "No" }</ p > </ div > </ RealtimeKitProvider > ) ; } Alternative: Using Refs (Multiple Meetings) If you're building an experience with multiple meetings on the same page or back-to-back meetings, using refs is recommended to avoid state conflicts between different meeting instances: import { RealtimeKitProvider , useRealtimeKitClient , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useEffect , useState , useRef } from "react" ; function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const [ authToken , setAuthToken ] = useState ( "<participant_auth_token>" ) ; const [ states , setStates ] = useState ( {} ) ; const meetingRef = useRef (null) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( authToken ) { initMeeting ( { authToken : authToken , } ) ; } }, [ authToken ]) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meetingRef . current ) return ; const handleStatesUpdate = ( e ) => { setStates ( e . detail ) ; console . log ( "Meeting state:" , e . detail . meeting ) ; console . log ( "Is sidebar active:" , e . detail . activeSidebar ) ; }; // Add event listener via ref meetingRef . current . addEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , handleStatesUpdate ) ; // Cleanup listener when component unmounts or meeting changes return () => { meetingRef . current ?. removeEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , handleStatesUpdate , ) ; }; }, [ meetingRef . current ]) ; return ( < RealtimeKitProvider value = { meeting }> < RtkMeeting ref = { meetingRef } showSetupScreen = { true } meeting = { meeting } /> { /* Use states to build custom UI */ } < div className = "custom-ui" > < p >Meeting State: { states . meeting }</ p > < p >Sidebar Open: { states . activeSidebar ? "Yes" : "No" }</ p > </ div > </ RealtimeKitProvider > ) ; } Note Using refs with event listeners provides better control and isolation when handling multiple RtkMeeting instances. This approach ensures that state updates from one meeting don't interfere with another, which is crucial for back-to-back meetings or multi-meeting interfaces.

For Web Components, you need to add an event listener to the rtk-meeting component to listen for rtkStatesUpdate events. < body > < rtk-meeting id = "meeting-component" ></ rtk-meeting > </ body > < script type = "module" > import RealtimeKitClient from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js" ; const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , } ) ; // Add <rtk-meeting id="meeting-component" /> to your HTML, otherwise you will get error const meetingComponent = document . querySelector ( "#meeting-component" ) ; // Listen for state updates from rtk-meeting meetingComponent . addEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , ( event ) => { console . log ( "RTK states updated:" , event . detail ) ; // Store states to update your custom UI const states = event . detail ; // Example: Access various state properties console . log ( "Meeting state:" , states . meeting ) ; // 'idle', 'setup', 'joined', 'ended', 'waiting' console . log ( "Is sidebar active:" , states . activeSidebar ) ; console . log ( "Current sidebar section:" , states . sidebar ) ; // 'chat', 'participants', 'polls', etc. console . log ( "Is screen sharing:" , states . activeScreenShare ) ; // Update your custom UI based on states // For example: Show/hide elements based on meeting state if ( states . meeting === "joined" ) { // Show meeting controls } } ) ; meetingComponent . showSetupScreen = true ; meetingComponent . meeting = meeting ; </ script >

For Angular, you need to add an event listener to the rtk-meeting component to listen for rtkStatesUpdate events. meeting.component.ts import { Component , ElementRef , OnInit , OnDestroy , ViewChild , } from "@angular/core" ; @ Component ( { selector : "app-meeting" , template : ` <rtk-meeting #meetingComponent id="meeting-component"></rtk-meeting> <!-- Use states to build custom UI --> <div class="custom-ui" *ngIf="states"> <p>Meeting State: {{ states.meeting }}</p> <p>Sidebar Open: {{ states.activeSidebar ? "Yes" : "No" }}</p> <div *ngIf="states.meeting === 'joined'" class="meeting-controls"> <!-- Show meeting controls when joined --> <p>Meeting controls would go here</p> </div> </div> ` , styleUrls : [ "./meeting.component.css" ] , } ) export class MeetingComponent implements OnInit , OnDestroy { @ ViewChild ( "meetingComponent" , { static : true } ) meetingElement !: ElementRef ; meeting : any ; states : any = {}; private authToken = "<participant_auth_token>" ; private stateUpdateListener ?: ( event : any ) => void ; async ngOnInit () { // Import RealtimeKit client dynamically const RealtimeKitClient = await import ( "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js" ) ; // Initialize the meeting this . meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . default . init ( { authToken : this . authToken , } ) ; // Set up the meeting component const meetingComponent = this . meetingElement . nativeElement ; // Create the event listener this . stateUpdateListener = ( event : any ) => { console . log ( "RTK states updated:" , event . detail ) ; // Store states to update your custom UI this . states = event . detail ; // Example: Access various state properties console . log ( "Meeting state:" , this . states . meeting ) ; // 'idle', 'setup', 'joined', 'ended', 'waiting' console . log ( "Is sidebar active:" , this . states . activeSidebar ) ; console . log ( "Current sidebar section:" , this . states . sidebar ) ; // 'chat', 'participants', 'polls', etc. console . log ( "Is screen sharing:" , this . states . activeScreenShare ) ; // Update your custom UI based on states // For example: Show/hide elements based on meeting state if ( this . states . meeting === "joined" ) { // Show meeting controls console . log ( "Meeting joined - showing controls" ) ; } }; // Listen for state updates from rtk-meeting meetingComponent . addEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , this . stateUpdateListener , ) ; // Configure the meeting component meetingComponent . showSetupScreen = true ; meetingComponent . meeting = this . meeting ; } ngOnDestroy () { // Clean up event listener when component is destroyed if ( this . stateUpdateListener && this . meetingElement ) { this . meetingElement . nativeElement . removeEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , this . stateUpdateListener , ) ; } } }

State Properties

The rtkStatesUpdate event provides detailed information about the UI Kit's internal state. Key properties include:

meeting : Current meeting state - 'idle' , 'setup' , 'joined' , 'ended' , or 'waiting'

: Current meeting state - , , , , or activeSidebar : Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean)

: Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean) sidebar : Current sidebar section - 'chat' , 'participants' , 'polls' , 'plugins' , etc.

: Current sidebar section - , , , , etc. activeScreenShare : Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean)

: Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean) activeMoreMenu : Whether the more menu is open (boolean)

: Whether the more menu is open (boolean) activeSettings : Whether settings panel is open (boolean)

: Whether settings panel is open (boolean) viewType : Current video grid view type (string)

: Current video grid view type (string) prefs : User preferences object (e.g., mirrorVideo , muteNotificationSounds )

: User preferences object (e.g., , ) roomLeftState : State when leaving the room

: State when leaving the room activeOverlayModal : Active overlay modal configuration object

: Active overlay modal configuration object activeConfirmationModal : Active confirmation modal configuration object

: Active confirmation modal configuration object And many more UI state properties

Note These are UI Kit internal states for managing the interface. For meeting data like participants, active speaker, or recording status, use the Core SDK's meeting object directly.

Best Practices