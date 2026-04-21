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RtkControlBar

Base control bar view with a More menu button and an End Call button. Serves as the foundation for RtkMeetingControlBar and RtkWebinarControlBar.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
delegateRtkTabBarDelegate?-Delegate for handling tab bar interactions
presentingViewControllerUIViewController-View controller used for presenting modal screens
appearanceRtkControlBarAppearanceRtkControlBarAppearanceModel()Appearance configuration for the control bar
settingViewControllerCompletion(() -> Void)?nilClosure called when the settings view controller dismisses
onLeaveMeetingCompletion(() -> Void)?nilClosure called when the participant leaves the meeting

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
moreButtonRtkMoreButtonControlBar--The More menu button (read-only)
endCallButtonRtkEndMeetingControlBarButton--The End Call button

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let controlBar = RtkControlBar(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    delegate: self,
    presentingViewController: self
)
view.addSubview(controlBar)

With completion handlers

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let controlBar = RtkControlBar(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    delegate: self,
    presentingViewController: self,
    onLeaveMeetingCompletion: {
        self.dismiss(animated: true)
    }
)
view.addSubview(controlBar)