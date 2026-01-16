React Native Core SDK
RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.3.1
Fixes
- Fixed bluetooth not showing in list/dropdown after rejoining meeting
- Fixed mobile active speaker not working after rejoining meeting
RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.3.0
Breaking changes
- Starting from version v0.3.0, SDK now supports only React Native 0.77 and above.
Fixes
- Fixed 16KB page support in Android >=15
- Fixed foreground service failed to stop errors in Android
- Fixed bluetooth issues in iOS Devices
- Fixed android build issues due to deprecated jCenter in React Native 0.80 or higher
RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.2.1
Fixes
- Fixed can't install multiple apps with expo sdk
- Fixed screenshare for Android in Expo with New Architecture enabled
- Fixed remote audio/video not working in group calls
RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.2.0
Breaking changes
- Adding a
blob_provider_authoritystring resource is now mandatory. Refer to the installation instructions for more details.
Fixes
- Fixed audio switch to earpiece when leaving stage in Webinar
- Fixed types for useRealtimeKitClient options
- Fixed screenshare for Android in Expo
RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.1.2
Fixes
- Fixed screenshare not working for Android 13 and later
- Fixed audio device switching not working
- Minor performance improvements
