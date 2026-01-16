 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

React Native Core SDK

2025-11-20

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.3.1

Fixes

  • Fixed bluetooth not showing in list/dropdown after rejoining meeting
  • Fixed mobile active speaker not working after rejoining meeting

2025-11-02

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.3.0

Breaking changes

  • Starting from version v0.3.0, SDK now supports only React Native 0.77 and above.

Fixes

  • Fixed 16KB page support in Android >=15
  • Fixed foreground service failed to stop errors in Android
  • Fixed bluetooth issues in iOS Devices
  • Fixed android build issues due to deprecated jCenter in React Native 0.80 or higher

2025-10-06

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.2.1

Fixes

  • Fixed can't install multiple apps with expo sdk
  • Fixed screenshare for Android in Expo with New Architecture enabled
  • Fixed remote audio/video not working in group calls

2025-09-14

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.2.0

Breaking changes

  • Adding a blob_provider_authority string resource is now mandatory. Refer to the installation instructions for more details.

Fixes

  • Fixed audio switch to earpiece when leaving stage in Webinar
  • Fixed types for useRealtimeKitClient options
  • Fixed screenshare for Android in Expo

2025-08-05

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.1.3

Fixes

  • Fixed active speaker not working

2025-07-08

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.1.2

Fixes

  • Fixed screenshare not working for Android 13 and later
  • Fixed audio device switching not working
  • Minor performance improvements

2025-06-05

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.1.1

Fixes

  • Documentation improvements

2025-05-29

RealtimeKit React Native Core 0.1.0

Features

  • Initial release