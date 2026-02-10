 Skip to content
RtkFileMessage

@deprecated rtk-file-message is deprecated and will be removed soon. Use rtk-file-message-view instead. A component which renders a file message from chat.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
isContinuedboolean-Whether the message is continued by same user
messageFileMessage-Text message object
nowDate-Date object of now, to calculate distance between dates
showBubbleboolean-show message in bubble
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkFileMessage } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkFileMessage />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkFileMessage } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkFileMessage
      isContinued={true}
      message={filemessage}
      now={date}
    />
  );
}