@deprecated rtk-file-message is deprecated and will be removed soon. Use rtk-file-message-view instead. A component which renders a file message from chat.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack isContinued boolean ✅ - Whether the message is continued by same user message FileMessage ✅ - Text message object now Date ✅ - Date object of now, to calculate distance between dates showBubble boolean ✅ - show message in bubble t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkFileMessage } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui' ; function MyComponent () { return < RtkFileMessage />; }

With Properties