RtkFileMessage
@deprecated
rtk-file-message is deprecated and will be removed soon. Use
rtk-file-message-view instead.
A component which renders a file message from chat.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
isContinued
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether the message is continued by same user
message
FileMessage
|✅
|-
|Text message object
now
Date
|✅
|-
|Date object of now, to calculate distance between dates
showBubble
boolean
|✅
|-
|show message in bubble
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language