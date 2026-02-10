 Skip to content
rtk-spotlight-grid

A grid component that renders two lists of participants: pinnedParticipants and participants. You can customize the layout to a column view, by default is is row.

  • Participants from pinnedParticipants[] are rendered inside a larger grid.
  • Participants from participants[] array are rendered in a smaller grid.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: width:height
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()UI Config
gapnumber-Gap between participant tiles
gridSizeGridSize1-Grid size
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon Pack
layoutGridLayout1-Grid Layout
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantsPeer[]-Participants
pinnedParticipantsPeer[]-Pinned Participants
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-spotlight-grid></rtk-spotlight-grid>

With Properties

<rtk-spotlight-grid
 aspectRatio="example"
 gridSize="md">
</rtk-spotlight-grid>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-spotlight-grid");


  el.gap= 42;
</script>