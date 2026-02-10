 Skip to content
rtk-controlbar-button

A skeleton component used for composing custom controlbar buttons.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
brandIconboolean-Whether icon requires brand color
disabledboolean-Whether button is disabled
iconstring-Icon
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
isLoadingboolean-Loading state Ignores current icon and shows a spinner if true
labelstring-Label of button
showWarningboolean-Whether to show warning icon
sizeSize-Size
variantControlBarVariant1-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-controlbar-button></rtk-controlbar-button>

With Properties

<rtk-controlbar-button
 icon="example">
</rtk-controlbar-button>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-controlbar-button");


  el.brandIcon= true;
  el.disabled= true;
</script>