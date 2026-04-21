RtkNotifications
Container that manages and displays meeting notifications (participant join/leave, chat messages, polls, network status) with sound effects.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
config
UIConfig
|✅
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
iconPack
IconPack
|✅
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|✅
'sm'
|Size variant
states
States
|✅
|-
|UI state object
t
RtkI18n
|✅
|-
|i18n translation function