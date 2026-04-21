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RtkNotifications

Container that manages and displays meeting notifications (participant join/leave, chat messages, polls, network status) with sound effects.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import {
  RtkNotifications,
  useLanguage,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  const t = useLanguage();
  return (
    <RtkNotifications
      meeting={meeting}
      config={config}
      iconPack={iconPack}
      size="sm"
      states={states}
      t={t}
    />
  );
}

With Properties

import {
  RtkNotifications,
  defaultConfig,
  defaultIconPack,
  useLanguage,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  const t = useLanguage();
  return (
    <RtkNotifications
      meeting={meeting}
      config={defaultConfig}
      iconPack={defaultIconPack}
      size="md"
      states={states}
      t={t}
    />
  );
}