Picture-in-Picture API allows you to render meeting.participants.active participant's video as a floating tile outside of the current webpage's context.

Note Supported in Chrome/Edge/Chromium-based browsers only.

Check Support

Picture-in-Picture API might not be supported for your browser. It is important to always check for support.

JavaScript const isSupported = meeting . participants . pip . isSupported () ;

const isSupported = meeting . participants . pip . isSupported () ;

Enable Picture-in-Picture

JavaScript await meeting . participants . pip . enable () ;

await meeting . participants . pip . enable () ;

Disable Picture-in-Picture

JavaScript await meeting . participants . pip . disable () ;