Picture in Picture

Picture-in-Picture API allows you to render meeting.participants.active participant's video as a floating tile outside of the current webpage's context.

Check Support

Picture-in-Picture API might not be supported for your browser. It is important to always check for support.

const isSupported = meeting.participants.pip.isSupported();

Enable Picture-in-Picture

await meeting.participants.pip.enable();

Disable Picture-in-Picture

await meeting.participants.pip.disable();