 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RTKLivestream

The RTKLivestream module represents the state of the current livestream, and allows to start/stop live streams.

module.exports ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new module.exports(context, self)

ParamType
contextContext
selfSelf

module.exports.telemetry

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.setRTKLivestreamState(livestreamState)

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
livestreamStateRTKLivestreamState

module.exports.start([livestreamConfig])

Starts livestreaming the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
[livestreamConfig]StartRTKLivestreamConfig

module.exports.stop()

Stops livestreaming the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports