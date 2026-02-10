The RTKLivestream module represents the state of the current livestream, and allows to start/stop live streams.

Kind: Exported class



new module.exports(context, self)

Param Type context Context self Self

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type livestreamState RTKLivestreamState

Starts livestreaming the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type [livestreamConfig] StartRTKLivestreamConfig

Stops livestreaming the meeting.