The RTKLivestream module represents the state of the current livestream, and allows to start/stop live streams.
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|self
Self
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|livestreamState
RTKLivestreamState
Starts livestreaming the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|[livestreamConfig]
StartRTKLivestreamConfig
Stops livestreaming the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports